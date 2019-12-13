What happened between Adam Gase and Sam Darnold toward the end of the game?

The coach and quarterback had an animated discussion on the sideline after Darnold came off the field in the fourth quarter. It’s unclear what was said or what it was about, but Darnold said something that got a reaction out of backup quarterback David Fales, whose eyes and mouth opened.

Gase and Darnold talked some more, and after the game, Gase was very complimentary of Darnold.

What was Lamar Jackson giving the Jets after the game?

It was a weird sight, considering he had just humiliated them by throwing five touchdown passes. But a number of Jets, including Le’Veon Bell and Robby Anderson, got autographed jerseys from Jackson on the field.

How did allowing 218 rushing yards sit with the Jets’ defense?

Not well. The Jets were the No. 2 rushing defense coming in, allowing 78.8 yards per game and 3.0 per carry. The Ravens, the No. 1 rushing offense, averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

“It definitely was shot to the core,” Jordan Jenkins said. “That’s something that we pride ourselves on. It definitely is a deep gash letting that happen. Man, that’s really going to screw the numbers up.”

Why did Gase choose to throw the ball on fourth-and-1 from the 7 instead of run it with Le’Veon Bell, who rushed for a season-high 87 yards?

Gase said it would have been hard to run it against the defense Baltimore was playing. He chose to have Darnold roll out and see if he could make a play. His pass to Robby Anderson in the end zone fell incomplete.

“We knew it was going to be some kind of man-to-man,” Gase said. “There’s not a lot of great calls in that situation. They’re bringing everybody. You run it, they were going to have to get some extra guys. So we tried to get [Darnold] outside and see if we can get the ball to somebody and get the conversion.”

Is Ryan Griffin’s season over?

Yes. Griffin became the 17th Jet to be placed on injured reserve. The tight end suffered an ankle injury early in last week’s win over the Dolphins.

Griffin had a strong first season with the Jets. Signed just before training camp, he caught 34 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns. The Jets signed him to a three-year extension last month.

The Jets activated offensive linemen Brent Qvale to fill Griffin’s roster spot.