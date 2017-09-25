Jets 20, Dolphins 6

Subscribe
    The Jets displayed progress and carried over the positivity from a loss on the West Coast as they earned their first victory of the season with a strong 20-6 victory over the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

    Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets breaks up a pass intended for DeVante Parker #11 of the Miami Dolphins during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Robby Anderson of the New York Jets celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Robby Anderson of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017.

    Jets defense suffocates Miami Dolphins running back Jay
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Jets defense suffocates Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) during the second half of the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2017.

    Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins with teammate Jermaine Kearse #10 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    New York Jets defensive back Terrence Brooks (23)
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    New York Jets defensive back Terrence Brooks (23) displays the ball after an interception during the second half of the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2017.

    Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets and Jay Cutler #6 of the Miami Dolphins embrace after their game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    David Bass #47 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    David Bass #47 of the New York Jets celebrates after a defensive stop in the against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29)
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) on way to a touchdown during the second half of the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2017.

    New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41) celebrates
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41) celebrates a sack of Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) during the second half of the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2017.

    Morris Claiborne #21 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Morris Claiborne #21 of the New York Jets breaks up a pass in the endzone early in the fourth quarter against Jarvis Landry #14 of the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Terrence Brooks #23 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Terrence Brooks #23 of the New York Jets runs the ball after his interception in the fourth quarter and gets a block from teammate Demario Davis #56 against Jarvis Landry #14 of the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets sacks Jay Cutler #6 of the Miami Dolphins in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    ArDarius Stewart #18 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    ArDarius Stewart #18 of the New York Jets reacts after a first down in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    New York Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68)
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    New York Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) celebrates a touchdown by New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) during the second half of the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2017.

    New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14)
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14) signals a first down after a catch during the second half of the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2017.

    Buster Skrine #41 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Buster Skrine #41 of the New York Jets sacks Jay Cutler #6 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets stands on the sidelines with teammate Robby Anderson #11 during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) breaks up
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) breaks up a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half of the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2017.

    New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14)
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14) advances the ball during the second half of the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2017.

    Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch (50) sacks
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch (50) sacks New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) during the first half of the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2017.

    Josh Martin #95 of the New York Jets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Josh Martin #95 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    OK