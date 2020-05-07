The second year of the Adam Gase era is scheduled to kick off for the Jets at Buffalo and their home opener will be against the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. The Jets’ home slate also features a Week 9 Monday night game against the Patriots without Tom Brady.

The NFL released its schedule Thursday night, and the league is planning to go forward as if the season will start on time. Everything, however, is subject to change due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

For now, the Jets will open up Sept. 13 at Buffalo at 1 p.m. against a team that many are picking as a favorite to win AFC East now that Brady has taken his talents to Tampa Bay. A week later, the Jets will host the 49ers at Met Life Stadium at 1 p.m.

The Jets currently have two prime-time games – a Thursday night home game against the Broncos on Oct. 1 and Monday, Nov. 9 against the AFC-East rival Patriots.

As of now, the Jets’ bye is Week 11.

The Jets have the chance to make the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, particularly since the NFL expanded the postseason by one team in each conference. The Jets showed marked improvement last year by winning six of their last eight games after a 1-7 start.

But the Jets – with a totally retooled offensive line and some new weapons for Sam Darnold – will have to quickly mesh and develop chemistry if they’re going to snap their postseason drought against a difficult schedule, especially to end the season.

Seven of the Jets’ 16 games are against playoff teams a year ago. They play both teams that were in the Super Bowl – the Jets travel to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Nov. 1 - and have three games on the West Coast.

The Jets play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 18. The Jets end the season with three of their last four games on the road, including back-to-back contests at Seattle on Dec. 13 and at the Los Angeles Rams the following week. After a home game against Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield and the Browns in Week 16, the Jets end the season on Jan. 3 at New England in what could be a huge game for both teams.

The AFC East has undergone plenty of changes.

Not only is Brady out of the division for the first time since 1999, the Bills, who play at MetLife on Oct. 25, added major weapon Stefon Diggs and upgraded the defense. The Dolphins spent big money in free agency on both sides of the ball.

The Jets hope being in Gase’s system for a second year and having a healthy C.J. Mosley, who missed 14 games last year, plus all the additions will lead to a resurgent season.

“We definitely have the guys to be able to win football games,” Darnold said. “But it’s about putting everything together. We have a long way to go.”

Arizona, with last year’s top overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray, future Hall-of-Famer Larry Fitzgerald and recently acquired Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins visit MetLife in Week 5. It’s the second of two straight home games.

The Jets play their last game before the bye at Miami on Nov. 15 and come out of it at home against the Dolphins on Nov. 29. The Jets are home the following week as well, Dec. 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although the schedule is out, the Jets announced Wednesday that individual tickets will not go on sale because of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. The team also said it will defer the next scheduled season-ticket payment that was previously scheduled to be charged in June. The Jets previously deferred the April and May payments.