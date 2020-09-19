49ERS (0-1) AT JETS (0-1) Metlife Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: 49ers by 6.5; O/U 41.5

TV: Ch. 5 (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 94; XM 230.

INJURY IMPACT

The Jets' best two offensive players, Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring), are out. That means more Frank Gore and slot receiver Braxton Berrios. It could/should be a big-target game for Breshad Perriman and tight end Chris Herndon. The Jets hope rookie running back La’Mical Perine, who missed last week with an ankle injury, can make his NFL debut and provide a spark. Niners All-Pro tight end George Kittle is out with a knee injury. That’s a big loss for the 49ers. The Jets also won’t have to face cornerback Richard Sherman, who the 49ers placed on IR this week with a calf injury.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Jets LT Mekhi Becton vs. 49ers DE Nick Bosa

The big rookie will try to keep last year’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year from wrecking the game. Becton had a good debut and graded well last week against Buffalo. But this front is better. When Becton isn’t trying to keep Bosa, who had nine sacks last year, from wrecking the game, he’ll try to hold off Arik Armstead, who had 10.

QUOTABLE

"Who’s available to us, those are the guys we’ll be good rolling with and we’ll have a good plan with it. Now we have to go out there and go make some plays and play a good team game."

- Adam Gase on playing without important pieces on offense.

INTANGIBLES

Pride is a big one — for both teams, after being embarrassed in Week 1 defeats. The Jets’ offense looked inept and their defense soft in Buffalo. The 49ers, playing their first game since their Super Bowl collapse, folded again. They allowed 180 yards rushing to Arizona and 14 fourth-quarter points Sunday. Both teams are looking to prove they’re better than they showed. The 49ers definitely are and have more talent. Advantage San Francisco.

NUMBER, PLEASE

2017: That was the last time the Jets won their home opener. They’ve lost two straight and two at MetLife Stadium. They’re 6-4 in home openers since the stadium was built.