What happened on the third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 plays in the second quarter?

The Jets couldn’t move the football. They were on the 49ers’ 20-yard line, and ran the ball on back-to-back plays with Frank Gore and Josh Adams and went nowhere.

The Jets may have gotten the first down if they ran a quarterback sneak with Sam Darnold. But Adam Gase didn’t call that and Darnold said he couldn’t change the play.

Ultimately, Gase said he didn’t call the play he wanted on fourth down because he had to remove Gore, who was running low on gas. He had carried it six times on the drive, and the last three plays. So Gase took him out and brought in Adams.

Middle linebacker Fred Warner blew up the play. He broke through the line and stuffed Adams.

"I thought I was going to go to a certain play," Gase said. "I changed my mind. Frank came out so Josh had to go in. It was no ideal situation for what we want. If we block the guy we’re supposed to block we get the first down."

Why did Gase elect to kick a field goal on 4th-and-goal from the 7 trailing 24-3 late in the third quarter instead of going for it?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He said it was because of the defense they were facing. This was the same defense that was missing starters Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas.

On third down, Darnold scrambled and found Chris Herndon in the end zone, but he dropped the ball. Gase said he just wanted to get points and see if they could build momentum.

"There’s not a ton of great plays on fourth-and-7 when you’re playing that defense," he said. "We thought we had a good play the play before. We had our opportunity to score there.

"We’re just trying to get points. Just trying to get something going, get just a little bit of positive juices flowing with our guys."

Why wasn’t Herndon more involved?

The Jets were minus Le’Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder, so the expectation was Herndon would be more involved. This is the tight end that Gase and everyone on offense talked up because of his versatility and chemistry with Darnold.

Herndon dropped a touchdown, which was one of just four times he was targeted. He caught one pass for 5 yards.

Gase said some of it was because he wanted extra blockers on the line against this pass rush. Gase also said the score got "a little bit out of hand" so it changed some of the play-calling.

How did both teams handle the national anthem?

The 49ers were on the field and they all stood. The Jets remained in the locker room for the second straight week.

What’s the injury situation?

It’s the Jets, so it’s never good.

They lost wide receiver Breshad Perriman in the first half to an ankle injury. Center Connor McGovern left the game in the second half with a hamstring issue. Cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (groin) and Quincy Wilson (concussion) also exited. They will be evaluated Monday.