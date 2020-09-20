Jets take more backward steps in loss to 49ers, fall to 0-2

The Jets’ season is only two games old, but it already feels like it’s over.

Things went from bad in Week 1 to worse in Week 2, and this was after Jets CEO Christopher Johnson gave Adam Gase a ringing endorsement as "a brilliant offensive mind."

Gase’s offense produced two field goals and a meaningless touchdown with 83 seconds left in a humiliating 31-13 loss in the Jets’ home opener inside an empty MetLife Stadium.

Not having any fans in the stadium worked out well for the Jets because they couldn’t get booed. They would have early and often in this game. There was probably plenty of screaming with some choice words in homes of Jets fans all over.

On the 49ers’ first play from scrimmage, running back Raheem Mostert took a pitch from Jimmy Garoppolo and raced down the right sideline untouched for an 80-yard touchdown. It was 7-0 San Francisco 17 seconds into the game.

The Jets' offense was predictable and ineffective. Gase’s couldn’t dial up a play to get one yard on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 in 49ers territory in the first half. Later in the game, down 21 points, Gase chose to kick a field goal instead of going for a first down and extending the drive.

The Jets' defense played soft and made undisciplined penalties. The 49ers scored on four of their first five series of the game, and registered 17 unanswered points.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Injuries cannot be used as an excuse. Both teams were without key players coming in, and then the 49ers lost more.

The Jets were without Le’Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder, and San Franscisco was missing All-Pros George Kittle and Richard Sherman. The 49ers also lost quarterback Garoppolo (ankle), Mostert (knee) and defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) in the first half.

The 49ers played the second half with backup Nick Mullens at quarterback. He led two scoring drives after halftime. Sam Darnold led three the whole game.

Darnold ended up 21-for-32 for 179 yards and a touchdown. He connected on a 30-yard scoring strike with Braxton Berrios on the Jets’ final series.

Frank Gore carried the ball 21 times for 63 yards. Chris Hogan had six catches for 75 yards. Breshad Perriman caught two passes for 12 yards before leaving with an ankle injury.

Garoppolo was 14-for-16 for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Veteran tight end Jordan Reed caught both touchdown passes.

Down 14-3 in the second quarter, the Jets had a chance to make it a game. But their struggles under Gase were personified when a drive stalled at the 49ers’ 20-yard line.

They needed one yard for a first down. One third and fourth downs, Gase called back-to-back running plays. Gore was stopped for no gain on third down and Josh Adams was brought in for fresh legs on fourth down. Adams was stuffed.

The 49ers took over, and they marched down the field with plenty of help from the Jets’ defense. Gregg Williams’ group killed itself with poor tackling and awful penalties.

Defensive end Henry Anderson was called for roughing the passer after Garoppolo’s pass on third-and-2 went incomplete.

The Niners took the new set of downs and eventually scored on Reed’s 4-yard touchdown reception over Marcus Maye to make it 21-3 with 11 seconds remaining in the half.