FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Adam Gase changed the Jets’ practice format coming out of the bye week, hoping to jump-start his team.

Gase lengthened practice a little and added more reps during team drills to see if the offense can start clicking and give the defense more work. Gase said it had nothing to do with Sam Darnold’s return to practice and need for work after nearly a month off, and everything to do with the winless’ Jets’ struggles.

“It’s probably more 0-3,” Gase said. “We need to get better at a lot of things.”

The Jets rank at or near the bottom of most offensive categories, and Gase is considering changes to the offensive line. The defense has been better, but still has allowed a lot of big plays and could be without its leader C.J. Mosley again Sunday because of a groin injury.

Safety Jamal Adams said it was good to fix some communication issues.

“We want to make sure we’re playing team football all the time throughout the game to make sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” Adams said.

Falk preparing to play

Luke Falk will get the start against the Eagles if Darnold isn’t cleared for contact. Falk said he’s working during and after practice in case he gets the start.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You’re trying to learn the game plan, prepare yourself to play and whatever the decision is, you move forward,” Falk said. “If my number is called I’ll be ready to roll. We’ll see what happens.”

On the line

Left guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder) didn’t practice. That allowed Gase to test out other players in that spot. But Gase said that was his plan anyway as the Jets search for the best five guys on the underperforming offensive line.

“We’re working everybody,” Gase said. “We’re working that whole group. We’re going to be working everybody.”

Two-minute drill

Rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who missed two games with an ankle injury was limited in practice. Gase expects Williams to play Sunday barring a setback . . . Jordan Jenkins (calf), Trenton Cannon (hamstring/ankle), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) didn’t practice. Josh Bellamy (shoulder) was limited.