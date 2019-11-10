Adam Gase is still the coach of the Jets.

That may come as disheartening news to the their disgruntled fans, but Jets players are genuinely happy about that.

Gase endured a rough week after the Jets were humiliated by previously winless Miami. Radio talk show hosts were calling for his dismissal and an airplane flew over New York this weekend with a banner that read, “Fire Adam Gase Now.”

“He can handle anything,” Sam Darnold said. “It’s not fun but it’s something you’ve just got have blinders on."

According to his players, the embattled coach never took his focus away from Sunday’s game. Gase got a little redemption with the 34-27 win over the Giants. One victory probably won’t change how the fans feel, but it’s obvious Gase’s players have his back.

“He’s great,” Darnold said. “There’s no flinch in him. I think that kind of ripples throughout the team. When you’ve got a head coach that’s just going to continue to work no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what people are saying about him, that’s a really good thing.”

It’s doubtful Gase would have been fired had the Jets lost to the Giants.

Football coaches are not fired midway through their first season on the job, especially when the Jets have dealt with so many injuries and adversity. Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is expected to evaluate everything after the season.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I love Adam Gase for the fact that he was happy about the win, but he’s not satisfied,” Le’Veon Bell said. “He wants to continue winning, he wants to continue moving up. That’s how I am."

Gase’s future will be tied to how Darnold improves and how competitive the Jets are the remainder of the season.

They came out ready to play Sunday as Darnold led two touchdown drives on the Jets' first two series of the game.

“I’m glad our guys played well,” Gase said.

Gase does not deserve a free pass. The Jets are 2-7 and have had too many games when they didn’t look prepared or their offense wasn’t NFL-caliber. That’s on Gase, who is supposed to be an offensive guru. There are teams who have sustained injuries to key players and they have remained competitive.

But the Jets believe they have turned a corner with Sunday's win. Darnold’s message to Jets fans after this win was just be patient.

“It’s just about sticking with it,” Darnold said. “Sticking with the process and understanding that we’ve got a good squad and we’ve got a really good head coach, really good offensive and defensive staffs. It’s just about putting it together as players.”