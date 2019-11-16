Jamison Crowder isn’t concerned with showing the Redskins what they’re missing when he returns to FedExField on Sunday. His focus is on continuing to show the Jets what they have in him.

“It’s important to have a big game, period,” Crowder said. “No matter who we’re playing, I try to go out there and make things happen. At least make plays, regardless of who we’re going against. That’s just my mentality.”

Crowder spent four years with Washington, but he said this game “doesn’t have that much significance” and that he’s “thankful for the opportunity” with the Redskins.

“I enjoyed my time there,” Crowder said. “It’s just business. Nothing personal.”

Washington’s loss truly has been the Jets’ gain. Crowder probably has been the Jets’ best offseason pickup.

The Jets gave him a three-year, $28.5 million deal to be the slot receiver in Adam Gase’s offense. Crowder has 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games.

“I’m glad that he’s here,” Gase said. “He’s always open at the right time. Sam [Darnold] seems to find him, I know that. He’s really reliable. He makes the right play at the right time.”

Crowder is on pace for his most productive NFL season. He has 48 catches for 486 yards and two touchdowns. His career highs are 67 catches for 847 yards.

“This is what I hoped,” Crowder said. “The first year in the offensive system I think I’ve gotten off to a good start. I’m still trying to learn it and get better as we go forward.”

Crowder knows enough about the Redskins to be able to give his coaches and teammates some tips and advice on players’ tendencies. The way this season has gone, the Jets (2-7) will take any help they can get.

This is a big game for the Jets, and a gettable one as they shoot for their first winning streak of the season. If the Jets really turned the corner as several players said after beating the Giants last Sunday, they will prove it against the 1-8 Redskins.

Washington fired coach Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start. He was replaced on an interim basis by former Jets assistant head coach Bill Callahan, who named rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins the starter for the rest of the season this week.

Haskins has struggled in three NFL games. He has no touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 42.2.

Jets safety Jamal Adams, who had two sacks, two forced fumbles and returned one for a touchdown last week against Daniel Jones, is looking forward to facing another rookie quarterback.

“It’s exciting,” Adams said. “I’m not going to lie to you.”

The Redskins also are the lowest-scoring NFL team. They average 12 points per game and haven’t scored a touchdown in their last three games.

After Gase got a vote of confidence from Jets CEO Christopher Johnson that he would remain the coach in 2020, it would be a terrible look if the Jets found a way to lose this game.

It would be on par with their awful loss against the previously winless Dolphins two weeks ago. Miami, by the way, is the only team that the Redskins have beaten this season.

But Gase believes the Jets will have to play with the same sense of urgency and passion as they did against the Giants.

“You would love to say that we shouldn't have any problems,” Gase said. “We have won two games, so we should want that feeling again on Sunday. The biggest thing that we talk about is just focusing on this week.

“I always look at it as you win the last one, but you lose the next one, nobody cares. No one remembers the last one, so we just need to make sure that we stay focused on the task at hand.”

Notes & quotes: The Jets have placed center Ryan Kalil on season-ending injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi to the active roster.