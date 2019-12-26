FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase doesn’t like reflecting on the season until everything is said and done. Gase is still preparing for one more game, and he hates that there isn’t at least one more.

“That’s the toughest part about this week,” Gase said Thursday morning. “You always want to play another week. You want a chance to get in the tournament and see what happens because once you get in there anything can happen.”

The Jets’ 1-7 start to the season essentially destroyed any chances playoff football this winter for the organization or their long-suffering fan base. It’s been nine years since the Jets have been in the tournament.

Gase led the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first season as an NFL head coach in 2016. He’s been shut out since then.

There were expectations for the Jets this season. Injuries, illness and some questionable play-calling hurt the Jets repeatedly.

If there is a glimmer of hope for next season, it's in how the Jets are finishing the season. If they can win at Buffalo in their finale Sunday, the Jets will have gone 6-2 the second half of the season.

The most important things that have come out of this stretch is the Jets continued to fight for each other even though they weren’t playing for much. Also, some young or unproven players developed and helped their chances to stick around.

But there still is an empty feeling for Gase, who believed his first season as Jets coach would go much differently. He’s not alone.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I love the fact that our guys kept battling, kept practicing hard, kept trying to find a way to improve and flip it around,” Gase said. “But I hate it for our fans and everybody. There were high hopes going into the season. We didn’t play very well at the beginning of the year. We had too many negative things happen. We didn’t find a way to win games. We just got going too late.”

Gase drew the ire of those fans with the rough start the season. Many of them wanted Gase fired during that dreadful start, especially after the Week 9 loss to previously winless Miami. The Jets also lost to the Bengals. It’s Cincinnati’s only victory of the season.

Those embarrassing defeats didn’t reflect well on Gase, but he has the support of Christopher Johnson.

The Jets CEO informed the team after the Dolphins’ loss that there would be no coaching changes. Johnson gave Gase a public endorsement the following week and said he would be the coach in 2020 as well. Johnson trusts Gase and general manager Joe Douglas, and he doesn’t want too much upheaval for Sam Darnold.

The Jets believe Darnold, if healthy, will take a big leap next season, in his second year in Gase’s system. Darnold has shown marked improvement with his comfort level in the offense.

Safety Jamal Adams said recently that the Jets are close to turning the corner, and that next season will be different. This has been said by many Jets many times over the years. Gase said he won’t look into the future.

“It’s hard for me to think that far,” he said. “It’s a long ways away if you think Week 1 next year. My brain always goes right to spring. What’s that going to look like? What can we do offensively? What do I have to change defensively or offensively or special teams? That’s how my mindset goes.

“As players, they go right to the season sometimes. We’re still in this one right now. I love the fact that Jamal feels great about the direction we’re going in and how things are coming together and how guys are playing together. Once we start up there are so many factors before we hit that season.”