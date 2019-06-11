FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase admitted he was giddy when he found out that his old friend Joe Douglas would become the Jets' general manager.

Gase said he didn’t leave Douglas alone after Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson told him his choice.

“I was excited when Christopher called me and gave me the update,” Gase said. “I was borderline ex-girlfriend harassing Joe, ‘When are you coming up? When are you coming up?’ The last couple of days have been awesome. When he got here, just sitting here talking roster, talking some of the things I was doing with the players on the field and practice and things like that.”

Gase, who worked with Douglas in Chicago in 2015, is also happy to be just the Jets coach again. He served as interim general manager, and participated in all interviews and follow-up calls.

“My job is to coach the players,” Gase said. “That’s what I love doing. I love being on the field. Now we have a guy who loves what he does. That’s exciting for us.”

McShay in the mix

ESPN football analyst Todd McShay is among those whom Douglas is considering for a front-office position. The two played together at Richmond.

“We always talked about that it would be great to work together,” Douglas said. “Todd’s a good friend. But we’re talking to a lot of people. We’re going to cast a wide net.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bilal’s back

Running back Bilal Powell declined to speak about the neck injury he suffered last October that required surgery and was feared career-threatening. The Jets re-signed Powell Monday.

“It feels real good,” Powell said after Tuesday’s OTA. “I’m happy to be back … I’ve been fully cleared and I’m just excited to be back playing football.”

Powell will enter camp as the third- or fourth-string back behind Le’Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery, and maybe Elijah McGuire. But he thinks he can find a role in Adam Gase’s offense.

“From the little I’m able to grasp right now, I’m pretty excited to get into it, continue to learn it,” Powell said. “It’s a lot of new language, it puts the running back in the best position to win mismatches and keeps the defense guessing.”

Quick hits

Among the players who didn’t attend Tuesday’s voluntary workout were Bell, Jamal Adams, Leonard Williams, Trumaine Johnson, Kelechi Osemele and Kelvin Beachum ... In Douglas’ first move as GM, the Jets waived tight end Neal Sterling.