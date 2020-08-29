FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase was surprised and disappointed that Le’Veon Bell went on Twitter to express frustration over his lack of playing time in Wednesday’s Jets scrimmage.

Gase wishes Bell would have come to him, and the Jets coach expressed that to Bell during a lengthy conversation.

“We talked for a long time the other day,” Gase said. “I was caught off guard a little bit. We had a good talk. I told him I felt like our relationship was way better than him going on social media, and him being able to just come talk to me. We talked about a lot of stuff.”

After the scrimmage, in which Bell played in just two of six series that the starting offense was on the field, Gase said that the running back had tightness in his hamstrings. Bell disputed that on Twitter, saying his hamstrings were fine and then followed with two more tweets about the way he was being used in the scrimmage.

Gase said he was calling plays and was told that Bell wasn’t feeling right, so he pulled him out. That obviously didn’t sit well with Bell.

“I told him exactly what happened and what I was told,” Gase said. “I was like, ‘We talk almost every day whether it’s in the building or outside the building and you’re able to come to me with anything.’ He understood where I was coming from.”

Bell and Gase seemed to be at odds last season, Bell’s first year with the Jets. Bell had the worst statistical season of his career, rushing for 789 yards and three touchdowns. Before sitting out all of 2018, Bell ran for 1,291 yards and nine TDs with the Steelers. He had 321 carries in 2017, as opposed to 245 last season. Gase was criticized for not using him properly or giving him the ball more. There were also reports that Gase was against Bell’s contract. He signed a four-year, $52.5-million deal.

Bell returned to the Jets this year in what he called the best shape of his NFL career, blamed himself for not being more productive and said he and Gase had a great relationship. But then Bell seemingly lashed out at Gase publicly last week after the scrimmage.

Gase said they covered a lot of things during their conversation. Bell doesn’t like coming out of practice, Gase said. But Gase said he specifically told Bell he’s trying to make sure everyone gets reps and is in shape since there are no preseason games.

“He understood how it’s going to be with some things in practice,” Gase said. “For me, he’s a veteran player that’s been around for a while. When I explained some things to him, he understood what I’ve been trying to do in practice.

“He knows we’re trying to thread the needle on quite a few things with reps, making sure we’re doing a good job of getting guys in right shape heading into Week 1. This is unfamiliar territory for all us. We’re just trying to find the best way to get ourselves ready for the first game of the year.”