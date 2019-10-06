Jets Q&A: Dysfunction on offense punctuated by 10 sacks

How did the changes on the offensive line work?

Not well. The Jets allowed 10 sacks. Luke Falk got drilled toward the end of the game — after being sacked for the ninth time — and needed to get checked for a concussion. He was cleared.

Adam Gase benched right tackle Brandon Shell, and left guard Kelechi Osemele missed the game with a shoulder injury. Gase replaced them with rookie Chuma Edoga and Alex Lewis.

“We were trying to mix it up, put five guys out there that we felt would work well together,” Gase said. “Chuma is a guy we drafted for a reason. He’s had good weeks of practice. A guy we felt like was a good pass protector. We just felt like that gave us a good chance.”

It didn’t. But it wasn’t Edoga. It was the entire line, plus some poor decisions by Falk, who held on to the ball too long sometimes, and some receivers running wrong routes. The bottom line is the offense is a mess.

“You can’t just blame the offensive line,” Gase said. “We were taking our turns and it just avalanches when you let a defensive line like that start feeling they can get through.”

Will the Jets be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?

They will try to be sellers, as CBSSports.com reported they would be before the Oct. 29 deadline. The season hasn’t gone the way the Jets wanted or expected, and some of their high-priced players have not performed well.

Trumaine Johnson, Leonard Williams and Osemele reportedly are available, and the Jets would be willing to eat some salary to move them. Moving Johnson will be tough, but there would be a market for Williams, and maybe Osemele, if he’s healthy. He’s also been dealing with knee issues.

Gase and general manager Joe Douglas are going to want to bring in their own players as they try to build a contender, eventually. What they have now isn’t working.

What happened on Falk’s pick-six on fourth-and-1?

A lot went wrong on that play. Falk was supposed to release the ball a little earlier to Bell in the flat. But someone missed their assignment and Brandon Graham was in Falk’s face. He then made a bad throw that Nathan Gerry stepped in front of, picked and took 51 yards for the score.

“I had a guy in my face,” Falk said. “I needed to throw it on the outside, just left it inside. [If] I got to put it on the outside, maybe we have a chance there.”

Why did Gase decide to try a 55-yard field goal into the wind on fourth-and-3 from the Eagles’ 37 early in the second quarter?

He chose not to go for the first down because he didn’t believe in his offense. Think about that statement. It’s his system. But the Jets aren’t executing it, so he had no faith that they would get the first down. So he put the trust in Sam Ficken, whose kick was very, very wide.

“The way we were going, we felt that was our best chance,” Gase said. “I wasn’t really feeling overly confident on fourth-and-3.”

Will Gase give Falk more reps in practice this week?

He should, but it all depends on when Sam Darnold has his next test in his recovery from mono. Gase said he wasn’t sure if it would be Monday or not. But Gase and the Jets were overconfident that Darnold would be cleared and they didn’t start giving Falk first-team reps until Friday. To play it safe, they may want to give him some first-team reps throughout the week.