FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets have less than three weeks to get ready for Week 1. They may need longer than that.

They held their first intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday, and both starting units were unimpressive to say the least.

The Jets’ first-team offense scored zero points and turned it over three times in six possessions against the second-team defense. Sam Darnold threw a bad pick to rookie Ashtyn Davis and was sacked three times. The starting defense allowed 20 points, including a 79-yard touchdown run by rookie La’Mical Perine, against the second-team offense.

“Obviously, some things showed up that we have to get fixed and we have to get fixed quickly,” Adam Gase said. “It’s a good middle point for us to now when we come back to practice guys realize time’s running out. We got to get this stuff cleaned up as fast as possible.”

The Jets open the season at Buffalo on Sept. 13.

“They’re aware,” Gase said. “That date’s not moving. We only got so many practices. Whatever the sense of urgency was you just got to keep increasing it. You have to understand that window is going to close quick and we have to do everything we can to prepare ourselves.”

Receiving line

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims took a step toward participating in his first practice of camp. Mims, who has been out with a hamstring injury, did some light jogging on the field before practice on Wednesday.

The Jets are still looking for receiver help, though. Gase said the Jets were “alarmed a little bit” by how rookie wideout Lawrence Cager’s knee swelled up overnight. He hurt it Tuesday, and now will undergo an MRI.

Two-minute drill

Right guard Greg Van Roten, a Rockville Centre product, left the scrimmage with an oblique injury and was being evaluated. Jonotthan Harrison stepped in for him with the starters. … Gase said linebacker Tarell Basham will miss “a couple of weeks” with an ankle injury he suffered Tuesday … Rookie offensive lineman Cameron Clark returned after missing more than a week with a shoulder injury.