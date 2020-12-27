Q: Has Adam Gase done enough these last two weeks to save his job?

A: It’s impressive that the Jets continue to fight and play for him, but it would be very surprising if he was back. Still, some Jets’ players came to bat for their coach who is probably in his last week on the job.

"Coach Gase is a great coach," linebacker Tarell Basham said. "I truly mean that. I wish the best. I hope he’s still around. I hope that we’re still working together. I hope that I’ms till around. He’s a great guy, … The players that play for him love to play for him. I could say that. I love to play for him."

Sam Darnold was asked whether he thinks the Jets have done enough to save Gase’s job. Darnold said it’s not his call.

"He’s our head coach right now," Darnold said. "I love Adam. I love working for him. That’s not my decision. I love playing for him though."

Q: How much has Gase thought about his future and does he think he should be back?

A; Gase has been consistent in saying he hasn’t thought about it or had any discussions with CEO Christopher Johnson, and his only concern is the next game.

"It’s something I can’t worry about," Gase said. "I got to focus on getting us ready for the next one."

Gase also continues to praise the players for continuing to work hard and play hard.

"I appreciate what these guys have done to battle week in and week out," he said. "It’s hard to put in words."

Q: How did the Jets hold the No. 3 rushing attack to 45 yards?

A: Credit goes to interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush for the game plan he put together and to the players for attacking.

"Our coaches put us in a position to make plays and we showed up to make those plays," Basham said. "We played with energy, enthusiasm, we flew around, got to the ball. When you play good running backs like that you must have a team that rallies to the ball."

Q: Where did the trick play come from?

A: We’ve all been waiting for them to take chances and be a little more aggressive. Gase waited until Week 16 to turn to some trick plays.

The Jets’ first points came on a 43-yard touchdown pass from slot receiver Jamison Crowder to slot receiver Braxton Berrios, who was lined up at tailback. Darnold handed off to Ty Johnson, who pitched it Crowder. He lofted a pass down the right sideline to an open Berrios for the score. It was Crowder’s first-ever completion in his second career pass attempt.

"I’ve never really played quarterback, but I’m an athlete," Crowder said. "At that point, I’m telling myself to make sure I throw a dart."

Darnold joked, "I told him next series you might think about going back there and playing some snaps at Qs. What a dime, though."

Q: What milestone did Frank Gore hit this week?

A: Gore ran for a team-high 48 yards and became just the third back with 16,000 rushing yards. The others are Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith. Gore ended up leaving the game with a chest injury.