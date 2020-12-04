The Jets placed Alex Lewis on the non-football injury list Friday as he seeks help for an off-the-field issue.

The starting left guard missed last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and didn’t practice all week, though he did continue to participate in meetings virtually.

Lewis is dealing with some off-the-field issues, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly discussed details of the situation because of privacy issues.

Lewis will have to sit out at least three weeks, but a source said the team will continue to pay the offensive lineman, something they are not required to do, while he is sidelined.

The 28-year-old Lewis was acquired from Baltimore in August 2019 for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. He opened last season as a backup before moving into the starting lineup whenKelechi Osemele was injured. General manager Joe Douglas signed Lewis to a three-year, $18.6 million contract extension in March, which is not guaranteed.

Recently claimed Pat Elflein, who has been limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury, is expected to start in Lewis’ place for the second straight week.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INJURY REPORT

Some good news for the Jets: They won't have to contend with Josh Jacobs on Sunday. Jacobs, the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher with 682 yards, has been ruled out after suffering a right ankle injury, Raiders coach John Gruden said Friday.

Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus and did not practice as the team had him stay away for precautionary reasons, but follow-up testing revealed it was a false positive. He practiced with the team fully Friday.