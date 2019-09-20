TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets unveil franchise's all-time team as part of NFL's 100th anniversary

Jets wide receiver Wayne Chrebet celebrates a touchdown

Jets wide receiver Wayne Chrebet celebrates a touchdown in this undated photo. Photo Credit: NEWSDAY/Paul J. Bereswill

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

Joe Namath takes the snap from Nick Mangold, fakes the handoff to Curtis Martin, avoids the pressure from Mark Gastineau and fires a pass to Al Toon, who breaks the tackle attempt by Mo Lewis before being taken down by Darrelle Revis.

Of course, this play would never actually happen in real life, since all of these players all came from different eras. But they do have one thing in common: they're all members of the Jets' all-time team.

The Jets revealed the team, as voted on by fans, Friday afternoon as part of the NFL's 100th anniversary celebration. More than 120,000 fan votes were cast to compile the list of 26 players, the Jets said. The team has 12 players on offense, 11 on defense and three special-teamers.

The Jets will have a special pregame ceremony to honor their all-time team on Oct. 13, before their Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Season ticket holders also can enter to win a chance to run out of the intro tunnel with the Jets all-time team and sit in a suite with Jets legends for the Oct. 13 game.

Below is the full Jets' all-time team:

Offense

QB: Joe Namath

RB: Curtis Martin

WR: Don Maynard, Al Toon, Wayne Chrebet, Wesley Walker

TE: Mickey Shuler

T: D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Winston Hill

G: Jim Sweeney, Randy Rasmussen

C: Nick Mangold

Defense 

DL: Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons, Mark Gastineau, John Abraham

LB: Greg Buttle, Mo Lewis, David Harris

DB: Darrelle Revis, Victor Green, Aaron Glenn, James Hasty

Special teams

K: Pat Leahy

P: Tom Tupa

KR/PR: Leon Washington

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo looks on against the Rangers, DeAngelo agree to deal
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' Belmont arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Keaton Parks of New York City FC controls Parks' calm confidence helps NYCFC stay in control
Saquon Barkley could be in line for a NFL picks: Giants top Bucs, Jets (+22) won't cover
Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the Yankees celebrates in Yanks clinch AL East title with win over Angels
NYCFC midfielder Keaton Parks and head coach Domènec Parks, Torrent talk midfielder's rise at NYCFC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search