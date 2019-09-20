Joe Namath takes the snap from Nick Mangold, fakes the handoff to Curtis Martin, avoids the pressure from Mark Gastineau and fires a pass to Al Toon, who breaks the tackle attempt by Mo Lewis before being taken down by Darrelle Revis.

Of course, this play would never actually happen in real life, since all of these players all came from different eras. But they do have one thing in common: they're all members of the Jets' all-time team.

The Jets revealed the team, as voted on by fans, Friday afternoon as part of the NFL's 100th anniversary celebration. More than 120,000 fan votes were cast to compile the list of 26 players, the Jets said. The team has 12 players on offense, 11 on defense and three special-teamers.

The Jets will have a special pregame ceremony to honor their all-time team on Oct. 13, before their Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Season ticket holders also can enter to win a chance to run out of the intro tunnel with the Jets all-time team and sit in a suite with Jets legends for the Oct. 13 game.

Below is the full Jets' all-time team:

Offense

QB: Joe Namath

RB: Curtis Martin

WR: Don Maynard, Al Toon, Wayne Chrebet, Wesley Walker

TE: Mickey Shuler

T: D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Winston Hill

G: Jim Sweeney, Randy Rasmussen

C: Nick Mangold

Defense

DL: Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons, Mark Gastineau, John Abraham

LB: Greg Buttle, Mo Lewis, David Harris

DB: Darrelle Revis, Victor Green, Aaron Glenn, James Hasty

Special teams

K: Pat Leahy

P: Tom Tupa

KR/PR: Leon Washington