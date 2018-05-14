The Jets claimed left tackle Antonio Garcia off waivers on Monday.

Garcia, the Patriots’ 2017 third-round pick out of Troy, was cut last week with a non-football illness designation. He didn’t play in any games last season due to blood clots in his lungs, but he was participating in the Patriots’ offseason workouts before his release.

The Jets also waived kicker Nick Rose and worked out tackle Byron Bell on Monday.

Rose, who was acquired on waivers from the Chargers last mionth, made 11 of 14 kicks and 23 of 26 extra points in 10 games last season for Washington.

Bell, a six-year veteran, played in 12 games with the Cowboys last season.