Rob Calabrese is back home and staying there.

The Jets formally announced that Calabrese, the former star quarterback at East Islip High School, will be on coach Robert Saleh’s coaching staff. Calabrese joined the Jets as their quarterbacks coach after spending the past two seasons as the Broncos’ offensive quality control coach.

Calabrese, who broke many of former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason’s records at East Islip, was one of a number of coaching hires on both sides of the ball that the team announced on Thursday.

Saleh picked Mike LaFleur to be his offensive coordinator and Jeff Ulbrich his defensive coordinator. Saleh said he’s considering retaining Jets special teams coach Brant Boyer after receiving many calls on his behalf.

LaFleur was the passing game coordinator with the 49ers the past three years, where Saleh served as defensive coordinator. Ulbrich worked with Saleh in Seattle, and spent the past six years with the Falcons. He was Atlanta’s linebackers coach until this season. Ulbrich was promoted to interim defensive coordinator when Raheem Morris became interim head coach in October.

Saleh said Ulbrich will call the defensive plays so he can focus on the overall team. That was important for the Jets after seeing Adam Gase focus most of his attention on the offense.

"I share the same thoughts as they do," Saleh said. "I think the head coach and the message that is trying to be deployed to everybody – this is an organization that has to be locked in arms and working together. To be able to have that focus and ensure that the entire organization is moving in the direction that we want I won’t be calling the plays."

Saleh said he’ll probably "encourage" Ulbrich to call certain plays on game day. But Ulbrich knows the attacking system from Seattle. It’s evolved since then. Saleh would like to see Ulbrich make it even better.

"We should always be thinking evolution," Saleh said.

Aaron Whitecotton, who was the assistant defensive line coach with the 49ers and Bills, is the Jets' new defensive line coach. Nate Ollie, formerly with the Eagles, is the assistant defensive line coach. Chip Vaughn and Ricky Manning Jr. were hired as defensive assistants. Jets defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is also under consideration to return.

LaFleur, whose brother Matt is the Packers head coach, will run Kyle Shanahan’s version of the West Coast offense that features plenty of pre-snap movement. Joining him will be former 49ers offensive line coach John Benton. He will be the Jets’ O-line coach and running game coordinator. The 49ers were the No. 2 rushing offense in 2019.

"I’m really excited about them installing the system and implementing the vision we all want to see," Saleh said. "There’s nobody better in the world than the people that we’ve hired to be able to do that. It’s going to be an exciting time for this organization."

The Jets also named Jon Embree as running backs coach, Ron Middleton as tight ends coach, Miles Austin as wide receivers coach, and Greg Knapp, who worked with Matt Ryan in Atlanta, as passing game coordinator. Todd Washington is staying on as an offensive assistant.

Saleh excited about Quinnen

Saleh said he’s looking forward to coaching nose tackle Quinnen Williams and seeing what he can do in his system. The 49ers did a lot of work on Williams before taking Nick Bosa with the No. 2 pick. Williams went third.

"I absolutely love Quinnen," Saleh said. "Really excited to get the seat belt off his harness and let him go. In this scheme, to get him going vertical, to get all that mass moving in the direction that it needs to, I’m really excited about the potential he’s going to have."