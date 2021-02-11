The Jets made it official and announced that special teams coordinator Brant Boyer has been retained by new coach Robert Saleh.

In addition, the Jets also announced the hiring of five other coaches: Tony Oden (senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach), Marquand Manuel (safeties coach), Mike Rutenberg (linebackers coach), Jake Moreland (assistant offensive line coach) and Michael Ghobrial (special teams assistant).

Boyer has been the Jets' special teams coordinator since 2016. He was hired by Todd Bowles, and kept on by Adam Gase and now Saleh. The Jets had a top-5 special teams unit in 2018 and 2019.

Saleh worked previously with Oden (San Francisco), Manuel (Seattle) and Rutenberg (Jacksonville and San Francisco).

Oden was the 49ers' defensive backs/cornerbacks coach last year. Manuel was the Eagles’ defensive backs coach last year after serving two seasons as the Falcons' defensive coordinator. Rutenberg was the 49ers' passing game specialist after seven seasons in various defensive roles with the Jaguars.

Moreland spent the past three years as Western Michigan’s offensive coordinator. He played seven games with the Jets in 2000 as a fullback/tight end but didn’t record any stats. Ghobrial was Washington State’s offensive coordinator last year after serving two years in the same role for Hawaii.