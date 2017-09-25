On the sixth and seventh offensive plays of the game, Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins got acclimated quickly to what the NFL is all about again. The four-year pro made his season debut after missing the first two games because he was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. But Seferian-Jenkins recorded catches of 13 and 7 yards on those receptions and finished with five catches for 31 yards in the Jets 20-6 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The biggest challenge for Seferian-Jenkins was playing lighter.

After he stopped drinking alcohol he lost 30 pounds.

“You’re obviously quicker,” said Seferian-Jenkins, who started and played 48 offensive snaps. “You don’t get fatigued as quickly, you’re just not as heavy. It’s like playing in a whole different body type. It was a lot nicer to be able to run around there and feel good about my cuts and blocking and my movement, it was really cool.”

Changes at nickel corner

Juston Burris lost his job as the nickel corner, playing only nine defensive snaps on Sunday. Burris was replaced by Darryl Roberts, who participated in 60 defensive plays. Roberts was credited with seven tackles and one pass breakup.

Burris had two tackles.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Burris struggled in the loss to the Raiders in Week 2, missing a tackle leading to a 43-yard touchdown run and getting beat on a touchdown pass. Todd Bowles said Burris needed work on his technique along the line of scrimmage. Burris said he needed to work on his hand placement when facing receivers as they release from the line of scrimmage.

“They were neck and neck going through the whole training camp and they had a good camp,” Bowles said of Burris and Roberts. “Burris had a rough outing last week and we decided to give Roberts a chance to play. It doesn’t mean we lost confidence in Burris, I still think Burris is going to be a very good football player, but Roberts had a chance to play and he played well.”

Jets streams

X-rays were negative Monday on RB Matt Forte (toe), OLB Josh Martin (ankle) and WR Charone Peake (ankle). Bowles said he’ll know more about their playing status later this week. RG Brian Winters (abdominal) missed the Dolphins game and told Bowles he’s feeling better.