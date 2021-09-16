TODAY'S PAPER
Jets' Mekhi Becton will have surgery on his knee, could miss 4-8 weeks

Mekhi Becton of the Jets is helped off

Mekhi Becton of the Jets is helped off the field after being injured during the third quarter against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Comer

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Mekhi Becton has opted to have surgery on his knee, according to ESPN, and could miss 4-8 weeks.

This was the expected outcome for the Jets starting left tackle, who sought a second opinion after suffering a dislocated kneecap in last week’s loss to Carolina. Becton was carted off the field and got emotional on his way to the locker room.

Robert Saleh said Becton would miss "a minimum of four to six weeks" if he decided not to have a procedure. It’s possible Becton won’t be back until November.

George Fant, who started at right tackle last week, will slide over to the other side. Morgan Moses will start at right tackle Sunday against New England.

Becton, the No. 11 pick last season, has had some issues staying healthy. The 6-7, 365-pound Becton missed two games due to injury as a rookie, most of OTAs in the spring with plantar fasciitis and suffered a concussion in August that kept him out of practice for two weeks.

