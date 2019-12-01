CINCINNATI – At least the Jets have no more winless teams left on their schedule. They also have no reason to talk about making a playoff run.

Those talks ended inside Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoon, a place where opposing teams usually leave feeling good about themselves.

The Jets reverted to some old, nasty early-season habits and were embarrassed, 22-6, by the previously winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Being a team’s first victim is nothing new for the Jets (4-8). They gave the Dolphins their first victory of the season with an uninspired performance four weeks ago.

This game followed a similar script for the Jets, whose three-game winning streak ended.

These two embarrassing losses could define the Jets’ season and Adam Gase’s first year as coach. In both games, the Jets didn’t play with the same passion or urgency as their opponent, and they certainly didn’t execute as well.

Penalties, dropped passes and Sam Darnold constantly being under pressure doomed the Jets’ offense. The Jets had two 23-yard gains brought back by penalties. An offensive holding penalty in the end zone also gave the Bengals two points.

After scoring 34 points in each game of their win streak, the Jets didn’t get in the end zone. The Bengals (1-11) had the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing more than 166 yards, but the Jets rushed for just 62 yards.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sam Darnold completed 28 of 48 passes for 239 yards and was hobbling at the end of the game after being sacked four times. Le’Veon Bell carried the ball 10 times for 32 yards.

The Jets weren’t sharp defensively, either. Andy Dalton, back as the Bengals' starting quarterback after watching rookie Ryan Finley for three games, was 22-for-37 for 243 yards and a touchdown, leading two TD drives. Running back Joe Mixon scored on a 5-yard run, the first rushing touchdown the Jets have allowed since Oct. 21 against the Patriots.

Things started fine for the Jets. A Sam Ficken 42-yard field goal got them points on their opening drive for a franchise-record tying sixth straight game.

But they had three dropped passes on the drive, including one by a sliding Robby Anderson in the end zone.

From there, the Jets gave up 17 unanswered points to Cincinnati. The Jets had breakdowns and penalties that cost them on both sides of the ball. They also didn’t get much pressure on Dalton.

On the Bengals’ second series, Dalton marched the offense down the field, and on the seventh play, he found Tyler Boyd for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Cincinnati should have gotten another touchdown on its next possession, but tight end C.J. Uzomah dropped a sure score. The Bengals settled for a 24-yard Randy Bullock field goal.

The Jets were moving the ball on their next series. A screen pass to Bilal Powell went for 23 yards to the Cincinnati 17, but it was called back because of an illegal block in the back penalty on Kelvin Beachum. The Jets ended up punting.

The Bengals went up 17-3 on a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Mixon. The score was set up by a 39-yard defensive pass interference penalty on linebacker Neville Hewitt, against Boyd. It gave the Bengals a first-and-goal from the 5.

Ficken’s 39-yard field goal with four seconds left in the half cut it to 17-6. But the Jets’ struggles carried into the second half.

The Jets were pinned at their own 2 on their second series of the third quarter. A false start on first down backed them up to the 1. Then, on second down, Beachum was called for holding in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

The Bengals went ahead 22-6 on the ensuing possession after a 47-yard Bullock field goal.