The Jets fell to the previously winless Bengals, 22-6, in a Week 13 NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, center, during the first half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks to hand off the ball during the second half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips, bottom, during the second half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets head coach Adam Gase works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets tight end Ryan Griffin runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard during the first half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets running back Bilal Powell runs the ball past Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson during the first half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks to pass on the run during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap reacts as a safety is called by referee Ron Torbert during the second half of an NFL game against the Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets head coach Adam Gase works the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is sacked by Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon during the second half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold dives for extra yardage during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson sits on the field after a play during the second half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets kicker Sam Ficken, right, boots a field goal during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold reacts during the second half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon breaks a tackle by Jets outside linebacker James Burgess during the first half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon runs past Jets defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi during the second half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates during the second half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlapduring the second half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton directs his players from the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL game against the Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams during the second half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs the ball against Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt during the second half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets cornerback Arthur Maulet is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon runs the ball against Jets cornerback Arthur Maulet during the second half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

Jets tight end Ryan Griffin misses a pass against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson, right, during the first half of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.