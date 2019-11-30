TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets at Bengals: Gameday details, injury updates and featured matchups 

Le'Veon Bell is still looking for his first

Le'Veon Bell is still looking for his first 100-yard rushing game as a Jet.   Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

JETS (4-7) AT BENGALS (0-11)

Paul Brown Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Jets by 3 1/2; O/U 40 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 146; XM 230

KEY INJURIES

Jets: OUT: C.J. Mosley (groin) Chuma Edogs (knee), Paul Worrilow (quad). QUESTIONABLE: Darryl Roberts (calf), Matthias Farley (quad), Henry Anderson (shoulder), Kelvin Beachum (ankle), Alex Lewis (elbow), Steve McLendon (neck), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring).

Bengals: OUT: A.J. Green (ankle), Drew Sample (ankle), Cethan Carter (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: Nick Vigil (ankle).

FEATURE MATCHUPS

RB Le’Veon Bell vs. Bengals LB Nick Vigil: Bell still looking for his first 100-yard rushing game as a Jet. The Bengals give up a league-high 166.4 rushing yards per game. Bell might finally break loose.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd vs. CBs Arthur Maulet & Bless Austin: Boyd entered Week 13 the NFL’s seventh-most targeted receiver (13) and his QB Andy Dalton is back. The Jets young corners could be busy, trying to limit Boyd.

QUOTABLE

“It doesn’t matter what the record is for those guys. It doesn’t matter what the record is for us. It’s another opportunity. Any team in the NFL can be beat so we have to show up each and every (week) and go out there and compete. You can see around the league if you don’t show up you get beat down.” -- Jamal Adams on facing a winless team.

INTANGIBLES

Some call this a “trap game.” But the Jets are in no position to exhale or overlook any team. The coaches no doubt drummed that home this week. Andy Dalton being reinserted as the starting QB could provide a lift for the Bengals. The veteran also will want to prove he has plenty left and never should have been benched in the first place.

NUMBER, PLEASE

48.3: Yards rushing per game the Jets have averaged the past three games, and they have not allowed a rushing TD.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Antonio Hamilton and Alec Ogletree of the Giants Some Giants know they won't be around when winning happens
Mustapha Heron #0 of the St. John's Red Heron scores 18, Figueroa gets just six as St. John's tops Wagner
Nets guard Kyrie Irving, center, jokes with forward Atkinson still can't say when Irving will return to Nets
David Fizdale of the Knicks reacts during the Fizdale cites tough love as way to get Knicks on winning path
Adam Fox #23 of the Rangers celebrates his Special teams power Rangers past Devils
Head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders looks Gross: Trotz keeps trying to plug hole at Isles center
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search