JETS (4-7) AT BENGALS (0-11)

Paul Brown Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Jets by 3 1/2; O/U 40 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 146; XM 230

KEY INJURIES

Jets: OUT: C.J. Mosley (groin) Chuma Edogs (knee), Paul Worrilow (quad). QUESTIONABLE: Darryl Roberts (calf), Matthias Farley (quad), Henry Anderson (shoulder), Kelvin Beachum (ankle), Alex Lewis (elbow), Steve McLendon (neck), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring).

Bengals: OUT: A.J. Green (ankle), Drew Sample (ankle), Cethan Carter (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: Nick Vigil (ankle).

FEATURE MATCHUPS

RB Le’Veon Bell vs. Bengals LB Nick Vigil: Bell still looking for his first 100-yard rushing game as a Jet. The Bengals give up a league-high 166.4 rushing yards per game. Bell might finally break loose.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd vs. CBs Arthur Maulet & Bless Austin: Boyd entered Week 13 the NFL’s seventh-most targeted receiver (13) and his QB Andy Dalton is back. The Jets young corners could be busy, trying to limit Boyd.

QUOTABLE

“It doesn’t matter what the record is for those guys. It doesn’t matter what the record is for us. It’s another opportunity. Any team in the NFL can be beat so we have to show up each and every (week) and go out there and compete. You can see around the league if you don’t show up you get beat down.” -- Jamal Adams on facing a winless team.

INTANGIBLES

Some call this a “trap game.” But the Jets are in no position to exhale or overlook any team. The coaches no doubt drummed that home this week. Andy Dalton being reinserted as the starting QB could provide a lift for the Bengals. The veteran also will want to prove he has plenty left and never should have been benched in the first place.

NUMBER, PLEASE

48.3: Yards rushing per game the Jets have averaged the past three games, and they have not allowed a rushing TD.