Braxton Berrios has emerged as one of the Jets’ most important offensive players, and he would like to continue that beyond this season.

Berrios, who’s in the final year of his contract, wouldn’t say whether the Jets have begun talking to his representatives about an extension. He said he’ll focus on his future after Sunday’s finale in Buffalo.

"I love the organization here, the coaching staff, the people in the locker room, the chefs, the trainers, through and through," Berrios said. "That is well on the table. I’d love to be here. But that’s something for January 10 and moving on."

Berrios leads the NFL in kickoff return yardage, and he’s developed into a reliable receiver who can be used a variety of ways. He’s second on the team in receptions (46). Berrios became the first Jets’ receiver to score a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game in Sunday’s loss to Tampa.

Zach Wilson has good chemistry with Berrios and said he has the utmost trust in him, which certainly carries weight. Robert Saleh also expressed the desire to bring back Berrios.

"We love Braxton," Saleh said. "I’ve always sat up here and said it’s our job as a coaching staff to make [GM] Joe Douglas’ job as hard as possible with regards to re-signing people. Everyone knows how we feel about Braxton. We want him here. But he’s part of that discussion too. These are all things we’ll discuss in the offseason."

Back at work

The Jets activated DL Quinnen Williams, TE Tyler Kroft and RB Tevin Coleman from the COVID-19 list.

Williams said dealing with COVID was "a brutal challenge" and it took him about a week to feel like himself. He said he practiced in full Wednesday and "felt amazing."

Two-minute drill

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) returned to practice after missing the last two games ... S Elijah Moore (quad) worked on the side. He has a chance at playing Sunday. RB Michael Carter remains in the concussion protocol. Saleh said Carter is on track to be cleared to play Sunday … OL Greg Van Roten did not practice due to a non-COVID illness … DL Jabari Zuniga was signed to the active roster from the practice team.