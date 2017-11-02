Jets starting cornerback Morris Claiborne will sit out Thursday night’s game against the Bills because of a sore left foot. Claiborne was a game-time decision, but after warmups it was determined he couldn’t play.

It’s uncertain who will replace Claiborne in the starting lineup. The Jets could go with Darryl Roberts or newly acquired corner Rashard Robinson. Roberts started last week for Buster Skrine, who missed the game against the Falcons with a concussion.

Skrine will return to the starting lineup Thursday night.

Jets No. 3 receiver and punt returner Jeremy Kerley will play, but according to multiple sources he’s facing a suspension for an undetermined NFL violation. A source said the decision has been made regarding the suspension, but Kerley was allowed to play against the Bills.

Also, starting defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, who hasn’t practiced the last three weeks because of toe and shoulder injuries, will play against the Bills.

The Bills also made a trade before Tuesday’s deadline but didn’t activate their new wide receiver, Kelvin Benjamin.