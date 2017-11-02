This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 64° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 64° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets’ Morris Claiborne to miss Bills game with foot injury

It’s uncertain who will replace Claiborne in the starting lineup.

Morris Claiborne, the Jets top cornerback, was listed

Morris Claiborne, the Jets top cornerback, was listed as questionable for Thursday's game. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Jets starting cornerback Morris Claiborne will sit out Thursday night’s game against the Bills because of a sore left foot. Claiborne was a game-time decision, but after warmups it was determined he couldn’t play.

It’s uncertain who will replace Claiborne in the starting lineup. The Jets could go with Darryl Roberts or newly acquired corner Rashard Robinson. Roberts started last week for Buster Skrine, who missed the game against the Falcons with a concussion.

Skrine will return to the starting lineup Thursday night.

Jets No. 3 receiver and punt returner Jeremy Kerley will play, but according to multiple sources he’s facing a suspension for an undetermined NFL violation. A source said the decision has been made regarding the suspension, but Kerley was allowed to play against the Bills.

Also, starting defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, who hasn’t practiced the last three weeks because of toe and shoulder injuries, will play against the Bills.

The Bills also made a trade before Tuesday’s deadline but didn’t activate their new wide receiver, Kelvin Benjamin.

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (right) and Porzingis’ brother: Skipping exit interview was planned
Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees walks to the Tanaka now must decide whether to opt out
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell shoots a free throw Russell to face Lakers for first time since trade
Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks to Jason Giants’ Spagnuolo not concerned about CB situation
Stony Brook defensive back Travon Reid-Segure intercepts a Stony Brook trying to keep winning feeling
In this June 23, 2008, file photo, members Joan Tisch dies at 90, Giants announce