It was late Thursday and Todd Bowles was standing at the podium giving answers to questions about how the Jets had just defeated the Buffalo Bills, 34-21, when quarterback Josh McCown, in full uniform, entered the area and sat in a corner.

The relaxed feeling presented by the Jets head coach and quarterback was much needed given the fact that the team had not won in three weeks. But the Jets snapped that losing streak on a short week and now have nine days until their next game at Tampa Bay Nov. 12 to keep playoff aspirations and progression discussions at the forefront.

“As a whole, yes we are getting better,” Bowles said Friday morning. “I still think we have another gear to get to, but we played complimentary football last night. It was the most we played this year.”

The defense had a season-high seven sacks, holding LeSean McCoy to just 25 yards rushing, while the offense produced a season-high three rushing touchdowns — two from running back Matt Forte. And the Jets finished a game, something that eluded them during the three-game losing streak.

The Jets scored a season-high 24 points in the second half, and and even led, 34-7, in the fourth quarter.

And while everyone outside of the Jets might have been in panic mode coming into the game, everybody associated with the Jets was calm.

“I don’t know what we showed them,” Bowles said. “I know we showed ourselves that we’re going to play hard and fight. If we correct certain things, we have a chance to win some ball games, and I think the guys know that. I’m proud of what they’ve seen for themselves.”

The run game was most noteably improved. Forte had complained about a lack of commitment to it following a loss to the Falcons last week. But against the Bills, the Jets ran the ball a season-high 41 times, producing 194 yards against the NFL’s third-best rushing defense. Forte had a season-best 77 yards on 14 carries.

“This is my 10th year in the league. I just feel the pressure of coming out and doing my job well,” Forte said. “And bringing everybody up together, that’s what it’s about individually but collectively.”

McCown played strong, completing 14-of-20 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown, a 25-yard strike to Robby Anderson that gave the Jets a 17-7 lead with 9:50 to play in the third quarter. McCown also ran for a score.

The Jets pushed the lead to 31-7 on a pair of touchdown runs by Forte, while the defense harassed Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The Jets forced three turnovers and were consistent in setting the edges so Taylor and McCoy couldn’t bounce outside like they normally do.

“We showed we can get takeaways and we showed we can get sacks and we showed we can stop the run all throughout the season,” said defensive end Leonard Williams, who picked up a half-sack, his first of the year. “But this is our first time putting it together — takeaways, quarterback hits, sacks, everything. I felt like now that we showed it and put it on film.”

These relaxed and confident Jets take the weekend off before returning to work Monday. But it was late Thursday, in a prime time game where everything came together.

“The defense was lights out. They set the tone, didn’t stop,” McCown said. “We went three-and-out that first drive. We were committed to running it, and we showed it, and I think, sometimes, that’s what you have to do. Even if it’s three-and-out, if you call three runs and you’re committed to it, it sets a tone with the guys to let them know, ‘Hey, we’re committed to it.’ Everybody was clicking on all sides and playing at a high level, so it was a great win.”