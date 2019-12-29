What did Adam Gase think of his play-calling at the end of the opening drive?

He wish he could do it over. Gase opted to go with the Wildcat on third-and-2 from the 33. The direct snap to Le’Veon Bell didn’t fool the Bills. Bell gained 1 yard.

“I wish I could have had the third down call back,” Gase said. “I didn’t like that call. I wish I would have held that one for later. I had a different call I liked on third-and-one. I should have gone to it.”

Then Gase decided to kick a field goal on 4th-and-1 instead of going for it. Sam Ficken missed the 51-yard attempt. When asked why he didn’t go for it, Gase responded, “I don’t know. I wasn’t feeling it.”

Why wasn’t Le’Veon Bell used more in the second half?

Gase said he was going with different personnel groups. Bilal Powell played the bulk of the second half until Bell came in and got five touches on the last field-goal drive that sealed the game.

“We were just trying to play all those guys,” Gase said. “We were trying to play everybody. I wouldn’t look into that too much.”

It is significant though because Bell didn’t say much after the game and his future with the Jets will be a topic throughout this offseason.

How was Jamal Adams’ mood after this finale?

Far different than when the Jets ended last year with a loss to New England and finished 4-12. Adams went off, saying the Jets need more “dawgs.” Not this time.

Adams said he feels the Jets are headed in the right direction, but was very low-key and wouldn’t offer much else.

“Yeah, for sure,” Adams said. “I just believe that. I just do.”

When pushed further he said, “I feel good about it. I feel good about it. The leadership’s good.”

Was Adams upset he didn’t set the record for sacks by a safety?

Adams needed two to break former Cardinal Adrian Wilson’s mark of eight sacks. Adams didn’t get any, and he said he knew it was a long shot after he hurt his ankle in Cincinnati. Adams missed two games, and said he wasn’t himself in these final two.

“To be real with you all it was not meant to be,” Adams said. “Ever since I got hurt, I wasn’t the same. I was out there battling, taking everything just to be out there with my brothers.

"I fell short. But there’s going to be plenty of opportunities. I strongly believe that. I had to give myself confidence to go out there and do it. If I did, I did. But it wasn’t meant to be.”

How much did the players credit Gase for the strong finish?

A lot.

“Coach Gase never had his head down, never showed signs that he was wavering,” linebacker Jordan Jenkins. “He always showed up for work with the same attitude. He never faltered not one bit and I respect him so much for that because a lot of coaches would have thrown in the towel and went through it and instead of actually living through it.”

Who are the Jets opponents in 2020?

Their home opponents are the Patriots, Bills, Dolphins, 49ers, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders and Browns. On the road, they’ll play at New England, Miami, Buffalo, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis, Seattle and Los Angeles Rams.