VITALS

Line: Pick 'em; 36.5

TV: Ch. 2 (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts)

Radio:ESPN-98.7 FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 134, XM 230

INJURY UPDATE

Jets:Jamal Adams (ankle), Henry Anderson (shoulder), Robby Anderson (calf), Kelvin Beachum (ankles), Steve McLendon (knee/hip), Brian Poole (ankle), Demaryius Thompson (hamstring/knee), Kenneth Dixon (illnesx) QUESTIONABLE Bills: Andre Roberts (foot), Shaq Lawson (hamstring) OUT; Ty Nsekhe (ankle). QUESTIONABLE

FEATURED MATCHUPS:

Jets S Jamal Adams vs. Bills QBs Josh Allen and Matt Barkley: Adams needs two sacks to break the single-season record for safeties. He wants that record and said he’s getting it. Expect Adams to be turned loose.

Jets RB Le’Veon Bell vs. Bills MLB Tremaine Edmunds: Bell still hasn’t rushed for 100 yards as a Jet. This is his last chance this season and maybe ever with uncertainty surrounding his Jets future.

QUOTABLE

“I think it would be great to be able to go up against a really good Bills team, get a win, really good, divisional win away at the Bills. So it'd be huge to be able to go to a tough environment and win against a good team.” -- Sam Darnold on the Jets trying to end the season by winning six of their last eight games:

INTANGIBLES

Neither team is playing for anything. The most important thing for the Bills is to come out of this healthy for the playoffs so many starters won’t play the entire game. The Jets want to continue to show fight with Adams leading that charge.

KEY NUMBERS

7-9 If the Jets win, they’ll finish 7-9 for just the third time (1982 and 1983). A loss and the Jets will be 6-10 for the fifth time (1990, 1994, 2003, 2012). It also will mark the first time in franchise history that they lost 10 or more for four straight years.