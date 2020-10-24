Denzel Mims is cleared to make his NFL debut, but it looks as if the Jets again will play a game without their full complement of top wide receivers.

Mims was activated from injured reserve, clearing the way for the rookie wideout to play when the Jets face the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but Jamison Crowder was downgraded to doubtful because of a groin issue.

The Jets had hoped their top three pass catchers would be on the field together for the first time this season, but that probably won’t happen now; Braxton Berrios will replace Crowder if he can’t play.

Mims, a second-round pick out of Baylor, was expected to start alongside Breshad Perriman and Crowder. But Mims injured his hamstring in July and never took part in training camp. He was cleared to practice a few days before the season opener and then hurt his other hamstring. This was the first week he took part in regular team repetitions.

"I’m going to be very excited, have a lot of emotion before the game," Mims said. "But I’m going to have to lock myself back in to get ready for the game, so I won’t be distracted."

Quarterback Sam Darnold and rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton are both likely to return Sunday after missing the past two games with shoulder injuries, but the team probably will be without starting left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder).

Maybe Mims can provide the Jets with a much-needed boost. They are last in the NFL in points per game (12.5) and have scored just one touchdown the past two games.

He apparently had a good week of practice. Players referenced some impressive catches by Mims. He thinks he's ready to help.

"I feel like I can bring whatever they want me to bring," Mims said. "I feel like I can bring a lot of energy. I feel like I can make plays for the team and do whatever I can to help the team get a victory."

Two other Jets also are likely to make their NFL debuts on Sunday: Offensive lineman Cameron Clark was activated from IR and kicker Sergio Castillo was elevated from the practice squad.

Clark, a fourth-round pick in 2020, hurt his shoulder during training camp. Castillo’s promotion means Sam Ficken, who is doubtful with a groin issue that popped up this week, probably won't play. The Jets signed Castillo, 29, last week. He has kicked and punted in the CFL and XFL.

The Jets also elevated veteran linebacker Bryce Hager from their practice squad. He’s played in 69 games for the Rams.