TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets vs. Bills

Print

The Jets fell to the Bills, 17-16, in Week 1 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold walks off the field after a game against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The New York Jets walk off the field
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Jets walk off the field after losing possession of the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

New York Jets fans looks on during the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jets fans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

New York Jets fans looks on during the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jets fans look on during the fourth quarter against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs in a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jets' Henry Anderson at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jets quarterabck Sam Darnold looks on during the fourth quarter against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

New York Jets fans looks on during the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jets fans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Jets super fan Jet Man looks on during
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jets super fan Jet Man looks on during a game against the Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

Jets free safety Marcus Maye advances an interception that was called back for defensive holding during the first half of a game against the Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

Jets strong safety Jamal Adams congratulates inside linebacker C.J. Mosley after an incercepton for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell fights forward during the first half of a game against the Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs the ball in the first half against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley celebrates his fumble recovery in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Kaare Vedvik #6 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jets kicker Kaare Vedvik looks on after missing a field goal attempt in the second quarter against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills blocks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Bills' Shaq Lawson blocks a pass attempt in the first half against the Jets' Sam Darnold at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Joe Namath attends a game between the New
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joe Namath attends a game between the Jets and the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Neville Hewitt #46 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Jets' Neville Hewitt celebrates his interception in the first half against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson misses a pass
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson misses a pass in the end zone during the first half of a game against the Bills on Sunday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson misses a pass New season, but same old Jets collapse in fourth quarter
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Kay delivers to the LI's Kay pitches well, gets no-decision in MLB debut
Marcus Stroman had another rough start for Mets. Stroman has worst start as a Met in loss to Phillies
The Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion, left, celebrates his two-run Happ stellar, Encarnacion drives in three as Yanks win 
The Mets' J.D. Davis hits a single during Davis drops fly ball, and it proves costly
The Yankees' J.A. Happ pitches during the second Lennon: Is it too late for Happ to deliver playoff pitch?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search