Thursday Night Football: Jets vs. Bills

The Jets hosted the Buffalo Bills in a Week 9 Thursday Night Football game on Nov. 2, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.

Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets runs in a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Darron Lee #58 of the New York Jets trips up Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills for a sack in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets looks for a teammate during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Muhammad Wilkerson #96 of the New York Jets celebrates a sack in the first half against the Buffalo Bills with teammate Marcus Maye #26 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets celebrates his first quarter touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills with teammate Austin Seferian-Jenkins #88 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets celebrates his first quarter touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills with teammate Brent Qvale #79 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Matt Forte #22 of the New York Jets runs the ball in the first half against Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets runs in a touchdown in the first quarter against Preston Brown #52 and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Leonard Williams #92 of the New York Jets reacts after sacking Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets throws a pass in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Leonard Williams #92 and Steve McLendon #99 of the New York Jets sack Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Leonard Williams #92 and Jordan Jenkins #48 of the New York Jets reacts after sacking Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jordan Jenkins #48 of the New York Jets sacks Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Darron Lee #58 of the New York Jets reacts after his sack in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jordan Jenkins #48 of the New York Jets celebrates his sack against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter with teammate Josh Martin #95 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jordan Jenkins #48 of the New York Jets sacks Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown gets into the end zone past Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Preston Brown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell breaks through the line against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson looks to get away from Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown passes against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell looks for a hole against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver ArDarius Stewart returns the opening kickoff against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown slides as Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde, defensive end Shaq Lawson and defensive tackle Adolphus Washington close in during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell holds onto the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell breaks through the line against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets running back Matt Forte is swallowed up by the Buffalo Bills defense during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

The Newark Police Dept. leads the Jets onto the field for First Responder Night before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown gets into the end zone past Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Preston Brown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets running back Matt Forte looks for a hole against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell breaks through the line against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown looks to pass before scrambling for a touchdown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets running back Matt Forte looks to get past Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde and Buffalo Bills cornerback Shareece Wright during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

New York Jets inside linebackers Darron Lee and Demario Davis and defensive lineman Leonard Williams lock arms during the National Anthem on First Responder night before the game againt the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.