The Jets had Sam Darnold back behind center and a different voice in his helmet calling plays. But even that couldn’t change the Jets’ losing ways.

Adam Gase gave up the play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains, hoping that could lead to a different result. But the Jets are still a hapless team on offense, and still winless after falling, 18-10, to the Bills on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets (0-7) led 10-0 midway through the first half. But their offense completely fell apart. They had four first downs in their six series after building the double-digit lead. The had four yards of offense in the second half. Their only first down in the fourth quarter came on an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Gregg Williams’ defense did its job. It kept the Bills (5-2) out of the end zone all game. Tyler Bass connected on six field goals (53, 48, 46, 37, 29 and 40 yards) for all of the Bills’ scoring. Bass also missed field goals of 45 and 37 yards.

Darnold, who missed the previous two games with a sprained right shoulder, was 12-for-24 for 120 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Rookie La’Mical Perine scored the Jets’ only touchdown on a 5-yard run in the second quarter.

The Jets trailed 12-10 entering the fourth quarter, the first time they were in a one-possession game that late in a game this season.

Their defense did its part, keeping the Bills out of the end zone in the fourth quarter. Bass missed a 37-yard field goal in the fourth, and then made a 29-yard try with 6:01 left to put the Bills up 15-10.

The Jets’ offense struggled, as usual. Their first two fourth-quarter series ended with a sack on third down. The Jets had converted their initial third down with Darnold hitting Chris Herndon for a 14-yard gain. But it was nullified by an illegal formation penalty.

On the Jets’ next series, they went three-and-out.

After Bass’ sixth field goal, the Jets took over at their 25. But that series ended with Darnold's pass deflected at the line of scrimmage and picked off by Jerry Hughes.

Things started promising for the Jets after Gase gave up the play-calling. This was something Gase had been considering for a couple of weeks.

The Jets drove into the red zone on their first three possessions. Their opening drive resulted in a Sergio Castillo field goal, his first in the NFL. On their second series, Perine was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the Bills’ 18.

On their third drive, the Jets punched it in with Perine running around the corner from 5 yards out and scoring his first NFL touchdown. It was the Jets’ first offensive touchdown in two games, and gave them their biggest lead of the season, 10-0.

The drive was set up by strip sack of Josh Allen. Tarell Basham got the sack and John Franklin-Myers recovered the fumble on the Jets’ 20.

On the first play from there, Perine peeled off a 20-yard run. Denzel Mims, who was playing in his first game of the season, caught two passes on the drive and the Jets benefited from two pass interference penalties.

The Jets’ lead was only 10-6 at halftime after Bass converted field goals of 53 and 48 yards in the final 2:42 of the second quarter. The last one, at the halftime gun, was set up by a Darnold interception.

Darnold made a bad decision and underthrew a pass intended for Jeff Smith, who was covered. Dane Jackson picked off Darnold in Buffalo territory with 45 seconds remaining in the half.

The Jets’ lead was gone after Bass connected on two field goals on the Bills’ only two series of the third quarter. Bass was good on a 46-yard try and a 37-yarder that made it 12-10 with 1:37 left in the quarter.