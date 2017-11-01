Jets vs. Bills preview

Jets going green

The Jets will wear their special bright green uniforms against the Bills in Thursday night’s prime-time game. As part of the NFL’s “Color Rush,” the Jets will debut Nike’s uniforms where the helmet logo and stripe is a bright green along with the color of the jersey and pants. So if you have to adjust the color on the TV, please don’t, it’s just part of the color scheme.

Big-play Robby Anderson

Robby Anderson’s big-play threat is something to worry about for the Bills’ defense. The Jets receiver has eight receptions of at least 20 or more yards. Anderson has improved getting off the line of scrimmage and making a move to give himself space so quarterback Josh McCown can find him for deep balls. Anderson said he’s seeing more corners play off him, which gives him an advantage to create at the beginning of his routes.

80

The combined tackles by rookie safeties Marcus Maye and Jamal Adams. Maye leads all rookie defensive backs with 42 total tackles. No. 2 on the list is Adams with 38.

75.6

Josh McCown’s third-down completion percentage, tops in the NFL. The Bills’ Tyrod Taylor has completed 68.2 percent of his third-down passes, which is fourth.

The return of Darron Lee

It seems like months ago when inside linebacker Darron Lee was criticized for his poor play in the Week 2 loss to the Raiders. In the next six games, Lee has finished with at least five tackles five times, has forced two fumbles and broken up two passes. Not bad for an inside linebacker who faced questioned that he was too small to play.

“Yeah, or not smaller,” said the 6-1, 232-pound Lee. “People can say whatever they want about how I played in the first two games. I held it to myself I didn’t play even to my standard. It’s funny. They can say whatever they want to say on that, I keep playing. I don’t worry about stuff like that.”

In the first meeting against the Bills, Lee had a sack and seven tackles in the Week 1 21-12 loss.

New players come in trades

The Jets and Bills each made a trade before Tuesday’s deadline. The Bills (5-2) made the bigger splash by acquiring Kelvin Benjamin from the Panthers to bolster their receiving corps. Bills receivers are last in the NFL in catches (45) and yards (594); Benjamin has 32 catches for 475 yards. The Jets (3-5) acquired cornerback Rashard Robinson from the 49ers. Robinson is a slender corner who can play man-to-man, but he’s struggled against receivers who reach the top of their routes, and he gets too physical with them. He’s tied for second in the NFL with eight accepted penalties, four of which were pass interference calls. It’s uncertain if Robinson or Benjamin will play, given the short week each team faced.

Stopping Shady

The Jets’ defense has given up 1,026 rushing yards, fifth-most in the NFL. Thursday night they face LeSean McCoy, who rushed for 110 yards on 22 carries in Week 1.

“It’s hard to stop Shady, let me put it like that,” Jamal Adams said. “He’s a guy that’s very versatile.”

The Jets’ front seven had troubles trying to keep McCoy and quarterback Tyrod Taylor in front of them. Adams said the defense needs to maintain gap discipline when facing McCoy, who cuts across the line of scrimmage before making sudden moves downfield. McCoy is coming off his best rushing game of the season when he gained 151 yards on 27 carries with one touchdown in the victory over the Raiders last week.