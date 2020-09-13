There were no fans inside Bills Stadium, and for a good part of the game, the Jets didn’t appear to be there either.

Adam Gase’s offense was atrocious. Sam Darnold wasn’t sharp. Gregg Williams’ defense was soft and undisciplined.

This wasn’t the way the Jets wanted to open the 2020 NFL season, but it’s clear they have a lot of work to do. The Bills dominated the Jets from the start, and won, 27-17, Sunday.

The Jets were down 21-0 midway through the second quarter. They had their opportunities to storm back. Josh Allen fumbled twice in Jets territory in the first half and rookie Tyler Bass missed two short field goals.

But the Jets, who lost Le’Veon Bell early in the third quarter with a hamstring injury, couldn’t capitalize. They made too many mental and physical errors.

Darnold completed 21 of 35 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jamison Crowder caught seven passes for 115 yards, including a 69-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Frank Gore was the Jets' leading rusher with 24 yards on six carries. Bell finished with 54 scrimmage yards on eight touches. Josh Adams scored on a 2-yard run with 57 seconds to go to make the game closer than it really was.

The Jets’ defense allowed Josh Allen to throw for a career-high 312 yards. Allen, who was taken four picks after Darnold in the 2018 draft, was 33-for-46. He also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown, but he fumbled twice.

The defense also had many silly penalties – two roughing the passer, one pass interference and a defensive holding in the end zone on third down.

This was the Jets’ first game in nearly nine months, and that rust showed. The NFL canceled the preseason because of COVID-19. That’s no excuse because no team played in the preseason. But the Jets were clearly overmatched against a Bills team that won 10 games last year and reached the postseason.

After falling behind by three touchdowns, the Jets started showing signs of life on both sides of the ball.

They converted Allen’s second fumble into a Sam Ficken 31-yard field goal on the last play of the first half. The Jets closed the deficit to 21-10 after Crowder took a pass from Darnold and broke free for a 69-yard touchdown with 5:10 left in the third quarter.

Things appeared to be breaking in the Jets’ favor. Bass missed a 38-yard goal on the possession prior to the Crowder touchdown. Then Bass’ 34-yard attempt on the next series went wide right.

But the Jets committed a brutal turnover on the ensuing series. Tight end Chris Herndon caught a short pass from Darnold and fumbled on the Jets’ 38. It gave the Bills great field position. But the Jets held Buffalo to a field goal after Allen overthrew a wide-open John Brown in the end zone.

This time Bass made a 22-yard attempt with 10:42 left to give Buffalo a 24-10 lead.

The Jets needed to put together a scoring drive on their next series to stay in the game, but they went three-and-out again. The Bills put the game away as Bass connected on a 19-yard field goal to make it a three-score game.

The Jets’ offense started miserably with three straight three-and-outs to open the 2020 season. Gase’s unit had four total yards in those three series. Darnold was not sharp at all. He overthrew Breshad Perriman with a chance for a first-down gain on the second series.

The defense wasn’t much better. Gregg Williams’ unit gave up three straight touchdown drives after forcing a Bills' turnover on Allen's fumble on the first series. But after that, it was all Allen and the Bills, with plenty of help from the Jets’ defense.

Buffalo scored its first touchdown on a 2-yard run by Allen. On the previous play, Jets cornerback Brian Poole was called for holding in the end zone on third down.

The Bills took advantage of two Jets penalties on the next series – pass interference on Pierre Desir and offsides by Tarell Basham. The drive ended with Allen throwing to rookie running back Zack Moss for a 4-yard touchdown.

On the Bills’ third scoring drive, they had their way with the Jets’ defense. Allen had all the time he needed to operate. He completed 7 of 9 passes, capped by a 17-yard catch-and-run by Brown against soft coverage.

The Jets' defense forced a turnover on the Bills’ next possession. Bless Austin caused a second Allen fumble deep in Jets territory. And the offense was able to convert it into points.

The Jets had four first downs on the drive that ended with a Ficken field goal.

The time management wasn’t great on the drive. Gase used his final timeout with 47 seconds left. But on the next play, Darnold had Bell open for what would have been a touchdown. Bills linebacker A.J. Klein held Bell, who fell and was unable catch the pass.

The flag was thrown, but the penalty kept the Jets from getting in the end zone, and Bell hurth his hamstring on the play.