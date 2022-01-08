JETS (4-12) AT BILLS (10-6-12), HIGHMARK STADIUM, 4:25 p.m.
VITALS
Line: Bills by 16 1/2; O/U 40 1/2
TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green).
Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 133; XM 382.
INJURY UPDATE
Jets: None.
Bills: Out: DE Efe Obada (ankle); Doubtful: WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee).
QUOTABLE
"I do think it’s a tremendous opportunity for growth. This is a tremendous opportunity to step on the field with one of the better teams who got after us at home (in November), in a playoff atmosphere with them trying to earn a home game in the playoffs, which is a big deal. It’s a tremendous op and it’s one that I hope our guys are excited about, just like I am. I think they are."
-- Robert Saleh on ending the season in Buffalo where the Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win.
INTANGIBLES
This was be rookie QB Zach Wilson’s first game against the Bills’ top-ranked passing defense. Over the last 10 games, Buffalo has allowed two QBs to throw for 200-plus yards: one was Tom Brady and the other was Mike White, filling in for the injured Wilson. It’s a good final test for Wilson, who has shown improvement lately.
NUMBER, PLEASE
175: The Jets’ league-leading rushing average the past three games, impressive considering they’ve started some second- and third-team offensive linemen due to injury and illness. The Bills have allowed 151 rushing yards per game over their last five games.