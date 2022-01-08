TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets vs. Bills Week 18 preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

Josh Allen of the Bills eludes Nathan Shepherd

Josh Allen of the Bills eludes Nathan Shepherd of the Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 14, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

JETS (4-12) AT BILLS (10-6-12), HIGHMARK STADIUM, 4:25 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Bills by 16 1/2; O/U 40 1/2

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green).

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 133; XM 382.

INJURY UPDATE

Jets: None.

Bills: Out: DE Efe Obada (ankle); Doubtful: WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee).

QUOTABLE

"I do think it’s a tremendous opportunity for growth. This is a tremendous opportunity to step on the field with one of the better teams who got after us at home (in November), in a playoff atmosphere with them trying to earn a home game in the playoffs, which is a big deal. It’s a tremendous op and it’s one that I hope our guys are excited about, just like I am. I think they are."

-- Robert Saleh on ending the season in Buffalo where the Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win.

INTANGIBLES

This was be rookie QB Zach Wilson’s first game against the Bills’ top-ranked passing defense. Over the last 10 games, Buffalo has allowed two QBs to throw for 200-plus yards: one was Tom Brady and the other was Mike White, filling in for the injured Wilson. It’s a good final test for Wilson, who has shown improvement lately.

NUMBER, PLEASE

175: The Jets’ league-leading rushing average the past three games, impressive considering they’ve started some second- and third-team offensive linemen due to injury and illness. The Bills have allowed 151 rushing yards per game over their last five games.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Jake Fromm of the Giants throws the ball
Giants-WFT preview: Everything you need to know for gameday
Knicks guard Evan Fournier looks to pass defended
Knicks' Fournier injured, had been having big games vs. Celtics
Elijah Olaniyi of the Stony Brook Seawolves goes
Olaniyi, Stony Brook hold off Maine rally
Knicks forward Julius Randle looks on against the
NBA fines Knicks' Randle $25,000 for profanity
New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) controls
Are the Rangers still part of Strome's future?
Saquon Barkley of the Giants celebrates his touchdown
Biggest offseason of his life awaits Saquon Barkley
Didn’t find what you were looking for?