JETS (4-12) AT BILLS (10-6-12), HIGHMARK STADIUM, 4:25 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Bills by 16 1/2; O/U 40 1/2

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green).

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 133; XM 382.

INJURY UPDATE

Jets: None.

Bills: Out: DE Efe Obada (ankle); Doubtful: WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee).

QUOTABLE

"I do think it’s a tremendous opportunity for growth. This is a tremendous opportunity to step on the field with one of the better teams who got after us at home (in November), in a playoff atmosphere with them trying to earn a home game in the playoffs, which is a big deal. It’s a tremendous op and it’s one that I hope our guys are excited about, just like I am. I think they are."

-- Robert Saleh on ending the season in Buffalo where the Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INTANGIBLES

This was be rookie QB Zach Wilson’s first game against the Bills’ top-ranked passing defense. Over the last 10 games, Buffalo has allowed two QBs to throw for 200-plus yards: one was Tom Brady and the other was Mike White, filling in for the injured Wilson. It’s a good final test for Wilson, who has shown improvement lately.

NUMBER, PLEASE

175: The Jets’ league-leading rushing average the past three games, impressive considering they’ve started some second- and third-team offensive linemen due to injury and illness. The Bills have allowed 151 rushing yards per game over their last five games.