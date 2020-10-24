BILLS (4-2) at JETS (0-6) MetLife Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Bills by 10; O/U 46

TV: Ch. 2 (Greg Gumble, Rich Gannon)

Radio: ESPN-98.7 FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 81, XM 226

INJURY IMPACT

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder (groin), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), kicker Sam Ficken (groin), doutbful; QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), LT Mekhi Becton (shoulder), RT George Fant (knee), OL Chuma Edoga (calf), questionable.

Bills: WR John Brown (knee), Josh Norman (hamstring), TE Dawson Knox (calf), T Cody Ford (knee) and LB Tyrell Dodson (hamstring), out; Tre’Davious White (back), LB Matt Milano (pec), CB Cam Lewis (wrist), questionable.

FEATURED MATCHUP

WR Stefon Diggs vs. Jets CBs: Diggs leads the AFC in receptions (42) and yards (555). He had catches for 86 yards against the Jets in his Bills debut in Week 1. CB Pierre Desir was benched during the game. Desir is starting again, but he won’t be the only Jet on Diggs. The Jets have had defensive breakdowns and given up many big plays. Diggs and QB Josh Allen could be in for a big day.

QUOTABLE

"We’re going against a Jets team that certainly has struggled this year. But they’re a good football team with talent on that roster. We got to earn the right to win this week."

— Bills coach Sean McDermott

INTANGIBLES

The Jets have to learn from past mistakes and contain QB Josh Allen. He ran for a season-high 47 yards and a TD in Week 1. He fumbled twice, but he was still hard for the Jets to bring down. "You got to tackle the guy when you get your chances," LB Jordan Jenkins said. "I was one of the guys that let one slip. You got treat this guy like tackling the tight end in the open field."

NUMBER, PLEASE

1: Jets’ offensive TDs over their last 11-plus quarters. They have one TD in the last 176 minutes and 25 seconds of play.