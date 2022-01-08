The game doesn’t mean much for the Jets. They’re out of the playoffs again and draft position is the only thing at stake, but this team is playing for something.

They want to show the Buffalo Bills and the rest of the AFC East that they’re not the same old Jets.

"We all know to be a playoff contender in this league, you have to own your division and you have to create an impression and you got to dominate your division opponents," Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "Part of it is to let this division know that it’s not the same old Jets team that they’ve been accustomed to."

No, that won’t be accomplished in one game. The Jets (4-12) missed the playoffs for the 11th straight year, the longest current streak in the NFL. They’ve finished in last place in the AFC East for the fifth time in six years and they haven’t won a division game since 2019, a run of 11 straight losses.

Yet Robert Saleh has been adamant in saying that things will change for the Jets, and they’re building a foundation for the future. Saleh’s team is going into Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo with confidence after nearly beating the Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers last weekend

"It’s been a rough stretch of time for this organization," Saleh said. "One that you can’t truly sympathize with until you’re actually in it to understand how deep it runs from the fan base to the organization to everybody who’s been a part of it. This is Year 1 for me. I had no idea. But I promise you I do now. I think our staff does. I think our players do. We embrace all of it

The Jets have added motivation. They want to show they have improved since their Nov. 14 meeting when they lost to the Bills, 45-17.

It was their second-most lopsided defeat of the season behind a 41-point whipping to the Patriots, another AFC East rival.

"I would definitely say that there’s some guys, probably including myself in some ways, that want some redemption," Ulbrich said. "When a team has got a comfortable lead on you and they keep throwing the ball deep on you, that leaves a mark, that leaves an impression."

The Bills (10-6) absolutely are playing for something. They clinch the AFC East and a home playoff game by winning. The fact that the Bills have something worth fighting for is appealing to the Jets and this coaching staff.

Saleh feels this will be a good opportunity for his young team to experience a playoff-type game against a team that’s hungry for a win. It’s also a good last challenge for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Bills rank first in passing defense and second in points allowed in the NFL. They won’t be holding back or resting players, so Wilson, who has played better the last month of the season, will face an elite defense.

"The challenge for me," Wilson said, "is how cleanly can I play, how efficient can I be, how can I just see enough to play the play how we need to play it and just put my team in the best position that I can."

Wilson will have a couple of his weapons back in leading rusher Michael Carter, who left last Sunday’s game with a concussion, and slot receiver Jamison Crowder.

The Jets were hoping to activate rookie receiver Elijah Moore off of injured reserve, but he wasn’t able to practice last week. Moore had a promising rookie season and will be a big part of the future that Saleh promises will be far better.

"The things that we need to continue to build on are so clear and evident," Saleh said. "I speak for everyone that we’re not only excited for this game to really attack what’s going to be a really cool opportunity in Buffalo, but obviously the offseason also."