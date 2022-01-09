After all the strides Zach Wilson and the offense made late in the season, they ended it with an ugly performance that showed more regression than progression.

Wilson was sacked nine times and completed only seven passes in a 27-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday in Buffalo.

The Jets finished Robert Saleh’s first season as head coach with a 4-13 record. They missed the playoffs for the 11th consecutive year — the longest current streak in the NFL.

Saleh is confident that he has laid the foundation for that long playoff drought to end. Long-suffering Jets fans hope it happens next year. How quickly Wilson develops and what moves general manager Joe Douglas can make to improve this team will go a long way in determining that.

The Jets will have picks four (theirs) and 10 (acquired from Seattle for Jamal Adams) in the first round and more than $55 million to spend in free agency to retool this team.

The Bills (11-6) won their second straight AFC East title with the victory. They attacked this game as if it were a playoff game. The Jets’ defense raised its level of play, holding the Bills to only 13 points through three quarters. The offense struggled mightily.

Wilson ended up 7-for-20 for 87 yards and one touchdown pass. Taking yardage loss on the sacks into account, the Jets finished with 53 yards of offense, and were 1-for-14 on third downs. They had 5 net yards passing.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was 24-for-45 for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 63 yards. Devin Singletary had 19 carries for 88 yards and had a rushing and receiving touchdown.

The Jets were only down 13-10 after Eddy Pineiro’s 49-yard field goal with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

The drive started at the Bills’ 22 after Matt Haack’s 9-yard punt. The Jets went backward from there. Wilson made a bad decision, taking a third-down sack when he ran out of pounds for a nine-yard loss instead of throwing it away. Pineiro ended up picking Wilson with the long field goal.

The Jets’ defense finally broke on Buffalo’s first series of the fourth quarter.

The Bills started on their own 49. Allen scrambled for 32 yards on first down. He also made a great play, avoiding the sack and keeping a play alive on third-and-6. He hit Isaiah McKenzie for a 9-yard gain. Three plays later Singletary ran it in from the 1.

After the Jets went three-and-out, the Bills put the finishing touches on the game with an Allen-to-Singletary 5-yard touchdown pass.