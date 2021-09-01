Jets unexpectedly release cornerback Bless Austin

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — In a surprising move that shook up the cornerback room, the Jets released Bless Austin on Wednesday.

The third-year corner was projected to start when the Jets open the season next Sunday in Carolina. Austin, 25, had been playing with the first-team defense throughout camp and the preseason. Now the young and inexperienced group got even younger and more inexperienced.

The Jets are expected to start second-year player Bryce Hall at one corner, while the other starter probably will be a rookie.

"That was a difficult decision," general manager Joe Douglas said. "We drafted young players at the position. Instead of asking Bless to take a reduced role, we’re going to give these young guys an opportunity. Out of respect for Bless, we gave him an opportunity to find a larger role with another team. Very difficult decision because Bless is a stand-up guy and hell of a competitor."

Robert Saleh wouldn’t commit to one yet, but rookies Brandin Echols, Isaiah Dunn and Jason Pinnock and second-year corner Javelin Guidry are in the mix. Echols and Dunn did get first-team reps during camp.

Echols, a sixth-round pick out of Kentucky this season, may have an edge at this point.

"We’re going to give those guys a run and give them the opportunity to compete over the last week and half and roll with those guys," Saleh said.

"They all have potential to be high-end starters in this league."

Releasing Austin, a sixth-round pick in 2019, is not like cutting Jalen Ramsey. But he started 16 games over the past two seasons for the Jets. He’s supremely confident and said by the end of this year he would be mentioned in the same group as Ramsey, arguably the best corner in the NFL.

"I think I'm the real deal," Austin said. "There's no secret to that."

The Jets apparently believe differently. Still, it remains a mystery why the Jets didn’t address this position in free agency or trades, and add more veterans.

Hall, a fifth-round pick last year, has appeared in eight NFL games. That’s second to Guidry, an undrafted free agent the Jets signed last year. He played in 11 games. Fifth-year cornerback Justin Hardee is on the roster, but he’s more of a special teams ace. He’s only played 115 defensive snaps.

"It is a young group," Saleh said. "It’s the same thing, the same thought throughout the roster. We’re probably going to have eight rookies starting or be major, major contributors on this team. Nine if you include the kicker.

"Challenge accepted in terms of this coaching staff is excited to get their hands on them. You’re going to see tremendous growth as the year goes on."

That could lead to some long days for the Jets, their defense and their fans. The Jets currently have 20 rookies or second-year players on their roster. There will be plenty of learning, ups and downs and growing pains.

It could be especially difficult for the secondary because opposing teams will look to exploit their inexperience. Douglas is optimistic they will grow and develop quickly.

"There’s a little bit of an unknown factor with a young group, he said. "But we’ve been in practice, we’ve seen the games, we've seen these guys compete. I know they’re getting the best coaching they can possibly get.

"I have a lot of confidence in the secondary. They’re all wired the right way. They’re high-level competes in that room. You guys are going to see that as the season progresses."

Douglas wouldn’t put any expectations on the season. But he feels good about the foundation that’s being set and the potential of the team.

"I can’t wait to see these young guys play," Douglas said. "I really can’t wait. Success is going to be watching us go out like we did in preseason and play good sound fundamental football with a lot of intent, a lot of passion, a lot of explosiveness, with a lot of violence and watch us develop as the year goes on."