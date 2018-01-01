TODAY'S PAPER
Brian Winters went to great pains to play most of the season

Jets guard Brian Winters warms up before a preseason game against the Titans at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Brian Winters was in pain with every single movement he made after suffering torn abdominal and abductor muscles in a Week 2 loss to the Raiders. But the Jets veteran right guard toughed it out for nearly the entire season before sitting out the final two games.

“It was my decision to continue playing,” Winters said after Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. “I had been through injuries and pain before. This was just trying to do my best.”

Asked if he felt pain and discomfort on every single play, Winters said, “Yeah.”

Did he sleep OK?

“Here and there,” he said.

Winters, 26, signed a four-year, $29-million contract extension last January, a move that kept him off the free-agent market and indicated how valuable the Jets consider him.

Winters was placed on injured reserve last Wednesday and is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

“It’ll be great. It’ll be awesome,” he said of having the injury repaired. “I forgot what it feels like to play healthy this season.”

Winters also looks forward to an improved season in 2018 after the Jets finished at 5-11 for a second straight year.

“We have a lot of great pieces, a lot of great people,” he said. “I’m excited for the future.”

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is vice president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

