Brian Winters was in pain with every single movement he made after suffering torn abdominal and abductor muscles in a Week 2 loss to the Raiders. But the Jets veteran right guard toughed it out for nearly the entire season before sitting out the final two games.

“It was my decision to continue playing,” Winters said after Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. “I had been through injuries and pain before. This was just trying to do my best.”

Asked if he felt pain and discomfort on every single play, Winters said, “Yeah.”

Did he sleep OK?

“Here and there,” he said.

Winters, 26, signed a four-year, $29-million contract extension last January, a move that kept him off the free-agent market and indicated how valuable the Jets consider him.

Winters was placed on injured reserve last Wednesday and is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

“It’ll be great. It’ll be awesome,” he said of having the injury repaired. “I forgot what it feels like to play healthy this season.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Winters also looks forward to an improved season in 2018 after the Jets finished at 5-11 for a second straight year.

“We have a lot of great pieces, a lot of great people,” he said. “I’m excited for the future.”