Jets RG Brian Winters says he needs surgery

The Jets placed Winters on IR on Dec. 27.

Jets guard Brian Winters gets to spike during

Jets guard Brian Winters gets to spike during the Jets' 38-31 victory over Kansas City on Dec. 3, 2017, at MetLife Stadium. Photo Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On the eve of their last game of the season, Jets’ starting right guard Brian Winters announced Saturday night on Twitter that he will need surgery to repair his abdominal and abductor muscles.

Winters said he suffered the injury in a Week 2 loss at Oakland.

“I tried as best I could to get out there and kill it every game,” Winters said in his Twitter message. “But my body just isn’t allowing me to push it any further.”

Winters didn’t say when the surgery will occur. The Jets placed Winters on IR on Dec. 27.

The Jets also announced Saturday that starting running back Matt Forte was placed on IR ending his season. Forte had endured right knee swelling for a majority of the season.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

