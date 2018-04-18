With Wednesday being the last day NFL teams can host prospective draft picks, the Jets are visiting with Sam Darnold at their Florham Park, N.J. complex according to multiple sources.

During this evaluation process, the Jets have hosted four of the top five quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft — Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen on Tuesday, and before that, UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield.

The Jets also had private workouts with Mayfield, Rosen and Allen.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said previously he didn’t need a private workout for Darnold, the USC quarterback, because he’d seen some of his games and attended his Pro Day.

Lamar Jackson, the Louisville quarterback, also considered one of the best at his position, met with Jets officials at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Jets have the No. 3 overall pick in next week’s draft, and there is heavy speculation they will select a quarterback. There are other needs on the team such as wide receiver and pass rusher, but solving the quarterback problem is at the top of Maccagnan’s priority list.

“It’s the college draft,” Maccagnan said at the NFL owner’s meetings in March. “Guys you’ll hit on, guys that don’t pan out, that’s part of the process. But we feel pretty good about this year’s group and where we’re situated.”