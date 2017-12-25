Cornerback Juston Burris learned patience pretty quickly around the Jets.

Todd Bowles said players will earn playing time, it doesn’t matter where they’re drafted or how much money they make.

Burris learned that as he started the season as the nickel corner but lost the job to ineffective play. He went four games without any defensive snaps. But over the last two games, Burris has emerged as the nickel corner and played 88 snaps.

“Keep focus. I was getting snaps just on special teams. That was where my role was and that’s where I needed to dominate,” he said. “So whatever role they put me in, I’m here to help the team.”

The Jets have been searching for a third cornerback the majority of the season, shuffling between Darryl Roberts, Rashard Robinson and Burris. Robinson was acquired at the trade deadline for a fifth-round pick and his inconsistency pushed Bowles to make him a healthy scratch for Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Chargers.

Burris didn’t let down and he has regained the job as the Jets go into the final game of the season Sunday at New England.

“Keep your head down, keep moving, don’t get discouraged,” Burris said. “Early in the season, I was playing the nickel, had a bad game, played sparingly. I never got down on myself. I knew my time would come in the end. I’m in this league for a reason and I just got to keep showing it.”

Injury report

The Jets played against the Chargers with three starting offensive linemen out with health issues. Center Wesley Johnson (hip) was replaced by Jonotthan Harrison, right guard Brian Winters (abdomen) missed the game, and Dakota Dozier took his place, and right tackle Brandon Shell left at the end of the first half with a concussion. Brent Qvale subbed in.

The defense also suffered health issues as starting defensive end Leonard Williams left the game in the second half with a lower-back injury. With the Jets entering the final game of the regular season, it’s unknown if Bowles will remain with the replacements along the offensive line or just sit Williams with nothing to play for.

Jet streams

RB Bilal Powell has four runs of 40 or more yards this season, the most in franchise history . . . DL Xavier Cooper knocked down a pass, giving the Jets’ defensive line 15 knockdowns, tied for second in the NFL and the most by the Jets since 2001. That group knocked down 18 passes.