Broncos (0-3) at Jets (0-3), Metlife Stadium, 8:20 p.m

VITALS

Line: Pick-em; O/U 40

TV: NFL Network (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman); Ch. 5

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Westwood One (Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli); Sirius 83; XM 225

INJURY IMPACT

RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) remains on IR. WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) won’t play. S Ashtyn Davis (groin) and LB Jordan Willis (ankle) are doubtful. WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) should return from a two-game absence. LT Mekhi Becton, who left last week’s game because of a shoulder, also is expected to play. George Fant (concussion) and CB Quincy Wilson (concussion) will play after missing one game.

Eleven Broncos are on IR, including LB Von Miller, WR Courtland Sutton, DE Jurrell Casey and CB A.J. Bouye. Starting QB Drew Lock (shoulder) is out, but backup RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) may return.

FEATURE MATCHUPS

Denver QB Brett Rypien vs. Gregg Williams’ defense

The nephew of former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien will make his first NFL start against a defense that needs a big performance. Williams’ group had no sacks and just one QB hit Sunday in Indianapolis. Denver has allowed the second-most sacks (13). Williams needs to dial up something for Rypien, who has thrown just nine passes in the NFL -- all last week.

QUOTABLE

"We’re thirsty for a win. We need it bad. We got to make sure that we take advantage of Denver as much as possible on Thursday. They definitely have some athletes that can play. They’re professionals just like we are. We have to make sure we’re ready, on point, and locked in."

- Jets LB Avery Williamson

INTANGIBLES

If the Jets really want Adam Gase to remain their coach, it will show in this game. A loss, and bad one at that, will put Gase’s job in question heading into a mini bye week. The Jets haven’t shown any fight or resistance yet. If they don’t now, against another depleted 0-3 team, when will they?

NUMBER, PLEASE

277: Days since the Jets held a lead. The last time was the final regular-season Sunday in 2019. There are eight winless teams, and all of them have led at least once– except for the Jets.