Sam Darnold showed he could bounce back from an awful game and bounce up after being slammed down on the hard MetLife Stadium turf. But Darnold couldn’t lead the Jets to their first victory of the season.

The Jets lost the battle of the winless teams, falling 37-28, to the Denver Broncos. The Jets are 0-4 for the second straight year under Adam Gase, whose job security has been a topic this week.

It was widely believed that Gase wouldn’t be fully evaluated until the Jets were at or close to full strength. The NFL Network reported as much. But that was another brutal loss against a team that is more banged up than the Jets and was starting its third-string quarterback.

The Jets had a chance late to take a lead, but they crumbled – on both sides of the ball.

After Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal with 3:08 left gave Denver a 30-28 lead, the Jets had one last chance. They took over at their own 25 and drove to midfield. On third-and-3, Darnold was nearly picked off. Then on fourth down, Bradley Chubb sacked Darnold.

Denver (1-3) took over on the 43-yard line, and the Jets couldn’t wrap up Melvin Gordon, who on first down bounced it outside for a 43-yard touchdown run. Ball game.

Darnold, who threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss at Indianapolis, was 23-for-42 for 230 yards Thursday with no touchdowns and no picks. He did have a ridiculous 46-yard touchdown run on the Jets’ first series for their only offensive touchdown of the game.

It didn’t look as if Darnold was going to finish the game after he was sacked by linebacker Alexander Johnson and driven hard on his right shoulder in the first quarter. Darnold stayed in the game for one play, handed it off to La’Mical Perine, and then waved to the sideline.

Darnold eventually jogged to the locker room with his right arm hanging. Joe Flacco, active for the first time this season, entered and played parts of two series. Darnold returned in the second quarter, and on his first snap, he was sacked again.

In all, Darnold was sacked six times by a defense that had only four sacks before this game.

Just like the first three games, the same issues plagued the Jets. The offense couldn’t convert in the red zone. They drove there four times and had to settle for Sam Ficken field goals each time. And Gregg Williams’ defense played soft and undisciplined.

They were called for four personal fouls in the first half, and six altogether. It was the Jets’ second straight game without a sack.

Brett Rypien, making his first NFL start, finished 19-for-31 for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Denver picked on cornerback Pierre Desir, who was beat on two touchdowns. He gave up a 48-yard TD to rookie Jerry Jeudy in the first quarter and a 7-yard touchdown to Tim Patrick in the third. That score made it 24-16 Denver.

After the Jets’ next series ended with Darnold being sacked, the Broncos put together another scoring drive. Brandon McManus booted a 54-yard field goal to put the Jets in a 11-point hole.

The Jets cut it to 27-19 on a Ficken 54-yard field goal. They got as deep as the Broncos’ 23, but Darnold fell trying to avoid a sack and lost 11 yards.

Desir got his revenge on the Broncos’ next series. Desir picked off Rypien and returned it for a 35-yard touchdown. But the Jets couldn’t convert the two-point conversion. Darnold rolled right and threw it into traffic and it was batted out of bounds.

The Jets intercepted Rypien again on the next series. Brian Poole picked him off, and gave the offense the ball at the Denver 44. The Jets had a third-and-5 from the 23 and Darnold hit Crowder who came up just short of the first down. Gase decided to kick the field goal on fourth-and-1. Ficken drilled it from 36 yards out to give the Jets the 28-27 lead.

But the defense couldn’t hold it. McManus kicked a 53-yard field goal to make it 30-28.

The Jets had Rypien stopped on third down. Quinnen Williams sacked him but he grabbed Rypien’s face mask, giving Denver a new set of downs. On the next third down, Rypien hit Patrick for a 31-yard gain to the Jets’ 22.