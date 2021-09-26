DENVER — Zach Wilson played a much different game than last week with fewer mistakes. But his teammates picked up the slack in that category in a big way.

The Jets had a total team meltdown Sunday afternoon and were outclassed on both sides of the ball by the Broncos, 26-0, at Empower Field at Mile High.

Robert Saleh’s team is continuing a troubling trend. The Jets are 0-3 for the third straight season. What’s more disconcerting is their offense looks worse than last year when they were historically bad under Adam Gase.

The Jets haven’t scored a touchdown in two games. They also haven't gotten in the end zone in the first half of any game this season. Wilson was sacked five times, he didn’t go over 100 passing yards until the fourth quarter and the Jets continue to struggle converting third- and fourth-and-short.

Saleh and his coaching staff have been consistent in saying it would take time for the Jets’ offense to click. But they have looked inept for much of the 12 quarters they’ve played. The Jets have only scored 20 points all season and just six in the first half.

After Wilson threw four interceptions last week against New England, Saleh wanted him to play "boring" and not try to do too much. Wilson did that for most of the game, but he didn’t get much help.

The rookie quarterback was 19-for-35 for 160 yards with two fourth-quarter interceptions. Wilson now has seven on the season. A few of his passes were dropped. Michael Carter had one in the first half and Ty Johnson had one go right through his hands on fourth-and-2.

Corey Davis had another quiet game. He caught just five passes for 41 yards. Elijah Moore left the game with a head injury and Denzel Mims was inactive again. The Broncos (3-0) also kept the Jets’ running game in check, holding them to 43 yards on the ground — 109 fewer than last week.

The Jets’ defense took a step backward also. Teddy Bridgewater was 19-for-25 for 235 yards with no interceptions. Melvin Gordon and Javante Williams each scored a rushing touchdown and the Broncos ran for 122 yards.

This game was over pretty quickly. The Jets were dominated in the first half, and trailed 17-0. Wilson was sacked four times, and the Broncos outgained the Jets, 198-55.

But Wilson got off to a better start than last week when he threw two picks on his first two pass attempts.

He completed his first pass Sunday to Davis for a first down. Wilson threw no interceptions in the opening quarter, but the Jets only totaled 6 yards of offense. They had minus-3 passing yards.

Wilson put together a nice drive in the second quarter with the Jets down 10-0. He took what the defense gave and didn’t force anything. He completed 7 of 9 passes on the drive. The two Wilson didn’t connect on were in his receivers’ hands. They just couldn’t hold on to them.

The drive stalled on Denver’s 38, but the Jets still had a chance to get points. Matt Ammendola’s 56-yard field goal was good, except the Jets were flagged for a delay of game. They were forced to punt.

On the Jets’ next series, Wilson got no protection. He was sacked on first and third downs and chased out of the pocket on second and threw it away.

The Jets fell behind three scores on the ensuing possession. The Broncos scored their second rushing touchdown of the half and went ahead 17-0 after Gordon’s 1-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds to go.

Gordon’s score was set up by a defensive pass interference on rookie Brandin Echols in the end zone on Courtland Sutton on third down. It made it first-and-goal from the 1 and Gordon punched it in.

The Jets’ defense also made a big mistake on third down on the Broncos’ first scoring drive. After a Quinnen Williams sack put Denver in a third-and-9 situation, receiver KJ Hamler got behind the defense for a 28-yard completion. Five plays later, Javonte Williams ran it in from 1 yard out.