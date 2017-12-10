Jets vs. Broncos

The Jets fell to the Denver Broncos, 23-0, in a Week 14 NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) is hit by New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) is hit by New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) is hit by New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) breaks up a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates his sack with nose tackle Zach Kerr (92) and Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver as Denver Broncos as Jets' running back Matt Forte (22) looks on.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) is helped after being injured against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos won 23-0.

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich, with ball, scores a touchdown as New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) throws as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) tackles New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. McCown left the game after the hit.

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty, left, greets Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos won 23-0.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) takes a knee after being injured against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos won 23-0.

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) celebrates his touchdown with offensive guard Max Garcia (76) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) looses his helmet as he his hit by New York Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee, right, and inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) pulls in a catch has New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph watches his players prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) celebrates his interception against the New York Jets with cornerback Aqib Talib (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches his players prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) is hit by New York Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) scores a touchdown as New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) lies on the turf after a hit as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) walks away during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws over New York Jets linebacker Obum Gwacham (57) as offensive tackle Garett Bolles defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates his touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates his touchdown with offensive guard Connor McGovern (60) against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) scrambles as Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) prepares to make the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. McCowen was injured on the play and left the game.

Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis (99) celebrates his fumble recovery with defensive back Will Parks (34) against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) scores a touchdown as New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) sacks New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) is hit by New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) celebrates his field goal with punter Riley Dixon (9) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

The Denver Broncos huddle prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) fumbles the football against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos recovered the ball.

New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) is tackled by Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris and outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver.