TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Thursday Night Football: Jets vs. Broncos

Print

The Jets host the Denver Broncos in a Week 4 Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 1, 2020, at MetLife Stadium.

Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown run in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos with teammate Jeff Smith #16 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Neville Hewitt #46 and John Franklin-Myers #91 of
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Neville Hewitt #46 and John Franklin-Myers #91 of the New York Jets try to stop Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brett Rypien #4 of the Denver Broncos tries
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brett Rypien #4 of the Denver Broncos tries to elude John Franklin-Myers #91 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Steve McLendon #99 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Steve McLendon #99 of the New York Jets is looked at after an injury in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets runs the ball during the first quarter after a reception against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets runs the ball during the first quarter after a reception against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets carries a reception during the first quarter against Bryce Callahan #29 of the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Alexander Johnson #45 of the Denver Broncos sacks
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Alexander Johnson #45 of the Denver Broncos sacks Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets call a play during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets passes the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets eludes Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos enroute to running the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chris Herndon #89 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Chris Herndon #89 of the New York Jets blocks Bradley Chubb #55 of the Denver Broncos as Frank Gore #21 runs the ball during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks for a hand off during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Head coach Adam Gase of the New York
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Members of the New York Jets lock arms
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Members of the New York Jets lock arms during the national anthem before a game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Lawrence Cager #86 and Mekhi Becton #77 of
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Lawrence Cager #86 and Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets take a knee during the national anthem before a game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) is
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) is tackled by New York Jets' Pierre Desir (35) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) pressures
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) pressures New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trainers help New York Jets nose tackle Steve
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Trainers help New York Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon (99) after he was injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets breaks free with the ball enroute to running in a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets breaks free with the ball enroute to running in a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets eludes Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos enroute to running the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets carries a reception during the first quarter against Bryce Callahan #29 of the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) breaks
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) breaks a tackle attempt by Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons (31) as he rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trainers check on New York Jets quarterback Sam
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Trainers check on New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Denver Broncos' A.J. Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Alexander Johnson #45 of the Denver Broncos sacks
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Alexander Johnson #45 of the Denver Broncos sacks Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Alexander Johnson #45 of the Denver Broncos sacks
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Alexander Johnson #45 of the Denver Broncos sacks Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Frank Gore #21 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Frank Gore #21 of the New York Jets runs the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Frank Gore #21 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Frank Gore #21 of the New York Jets runs the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets passes the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets eludes Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos enroute to running the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Denver Broncos inside linebacker A.J. Johnson sacks New
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Denver Broncos inside linebacker A.J. Johnson sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Security stands indicate entrances for tested and non-tested
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Security stands indicate entrances for tested and non-tested personnel entering MetLife Stadium before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) gets
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) gets past Denver Broncos' DeShawn Williams while rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets prepares for a play during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) fights
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) fights for control of the pass with New York Jets cornerback Pierre Desir (35) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jeudy made the reception for a touchdown.

Denver Broncos inside linebacker A.J. Johnson sacks New
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Denver Broncos inside linebacker A.J. Johnson sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown run in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos with teammates Chris Hogan #15 and Jamison Crowder #82 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Sports

Breshad Perriman of the Jets runs the ball Jets expected to get key players back for Week 5
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after defeating the NFL Week 4 picks: New England plays KC close, Rams rout Giants
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase before Glauber: Woe is everything going into Jets vs. Broncos
Kyrie Irving, left, and Kevin Durant of the Irving, KD laud Nash as Nets' new coach
Tyler Wade and Erik Kratz of the Yankees Lennon: Yanks should avoid playing base-brawl with Rays
Storm guard Sue Bird shoots against the Lynx Barker: LI's Sue Bird aiming for a fourth WNBA title
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search