The Jets host the Denver Broncos in a Week 4 Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 1, 2020, at MetLife Stadium.

Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown run in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos with teammate Jeff Smith #16 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Neville Hewitt #46 and John Franklin-Myers #91 of the New York Jets try to stop Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brett Rypien #4 of the Denver Broncos tries to elude John Franklin-Myers #91 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Steve McLendon #99 of the New York Jets is looked at after an injury in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets runs the ball during the first quarter after a reception against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets runs the ball during the first quarter after a reception against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets carries a reception during the first quarter against Bryce Callahan #29 of the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Alexander Johnson #45 of the Denver Broncos sacks Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets call a play during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets passes the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets eludes Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos enroute to running the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chris Herndon #89 of the New York Jets blocks Bradley Chubb #55 of the Denver Broncos as Frank Gore #21 runs the ball during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks for a hand off during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Members of the New York Jets lock arms during the national anthem before a game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Lawrence Cager #86 and Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets take a knee during the national anthem before a game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) is tackled by New York Jets' Pierre Desir (35) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) pressures New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trainers help New York Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon (99) after he was injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets breaks free with the ball enroute to running in a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets breaks free with the ball enroute to running in a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets eludes Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos enroute to running the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets carries a reception during the first quarter against Bryce Callahan #29 of the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) breaks a tackle attempt by Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons (31) as he rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trainers check on New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Denver Broncos' A.J. Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Alexander Johnson #45 of the Denver Broncos sacks Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Alexander Johnson #45 of the Denver Broncos sacks Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Frank Gore #21 of the New York Jets runs the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Frank Gore #21 of the New York Jets runs the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets passes the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets eludes Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos enroute to running the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Denver Broncos inside linebacker A.J. Johnson sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Security stands indicate entrances for tested and non-tested personnel entering MetLife Stadium before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) gets past Denver Broncos' DeShawn Williams while rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets prepares for a play during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) fights for control of the pass with New York Jets cornerback Pierre Desir (35) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jeudy made the reception for a touchdown.

Denver Broncos inside linebacker A.J. Johnson sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.